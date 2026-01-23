Hunter S. Thompson’s death affirmed as a suicide

Editor's Note: This story contains mention of self-harm. If you or someone you know is considering suicide or other acts of self-harm, please visit 988Colorado.com, or call or text 988 from your cell phone for free, confidential, and immediate support.

After a months-long review into the 2005 death of author and journalist Hunter S. Thompson, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed Friday that his death was a suicide.

CBI began its review in September following a request from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson’s widow had shared new concerns and potential information with the sheriff regarding the investigation into his death at their home in Woody Creek, a small town near Aspen.

The agency conducted interviews, reviewed law enforcement records and autopsy reports, and examined the scene. The CBI said Friday it did not uncover any new physical evidence, facts or circumstances.

Thompson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 67 on Feb. 20, 2005.

According to CBI, interviews confirmed Thompson suffered from significant depression and chronic pain. The coroner noted that Thompson’s physical and mental health were in decline and that he had reported suicidal ideation.

“While we have always believed the original investigation was conducted properly, we recognized the importance of an independent review for the Thompson family,” Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione said in a statement.

Thompson is known for literary works like "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," "The Rum Diary" and "Hell’s Angels: A Strange and Terrible Saga.” He is also credited for pioneering a first-person style of reporting.

“I’m thankful for the kind and thorough work done by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in its review of this case, and for not a single attempt to overstep the ethical boundaries of a technical review, especially under such difficult circumstances,” his widow, Anita Thompson, said. “This allows all of us who loved Hunter to move forward with a clean conscience.”

