ICE agents leave Ace of Spades ‘death cards’ on detained immigrants’ cars

Federal immigration officials say they are investigating why some of their agents working in Eagle County left ace of spades cards on cars of detained immigrants.

Courtesy of Voces Unidas, provided by a family member Advocates say ICE agents left playing cards like this one with contact information in cars left behind when immigrants were detained in Eagle County the week of Jan. 18, 2026. Homeland security officials say they were not authorized and are under investigation.

Alex Sanchez, who works at Voces Unidas, an immigrant advocacy organization based in the mountains, first reported the news on his website late Thursday. He noted that the ace of spades has a long history as a tool of intimidation, including its use by white supremacist groups meant to demean people of color.

“We are disgusted by ICE’s actions in Eagle County,” he said in his post. “Leaving a racist death card behind after targeting Latino workers is deliberate intimidation rooted in a long history of racial violence. This is an abuse of power.”

Nine Latino community members were detained by ICE officials, and the agents reportedly left the cards inside their vehicles. The cards were later found by family members, Sanchez said. The cards say “Denver Field Office” and list the address and phone number of the GEO immigration detention facility in Aurora.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement that the agency “unequivocally condemns” this type of action or officer conduct and that supervisors “acted swiftly to address the issue.”

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is held to the highest professional standard,” the spokesperson said. “The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct a thorough investigation.”