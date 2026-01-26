Colorado Springs councilwoman reprimanded for statements made after colleague walked out of meeting

Colorado Springs councilwoman Kimberly Gold received a letter of reprimand from the council president for what she said was breaking decorum rules around civility and respect.

The reprimand from Council President Lynette Crow-Iverson comes after Gold made comments in a regular meeting and on social media regarding the actions of a colleague.

Fellow council member Dave Donelson got up and left the regular meeting in response to faith leaders criticizing ICE. The criticisms were made during a proclamation recognizing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Donelson said he supported ICE and thought the comments were offensive.

After Donelson left, Gold thanked the faith leaders and talked about Martin Luther King, Jr., saying he had a "fiery" personality. She also encouraged people to vote.

Gold also posted on social media a photo of her, other councilors, and the mayor with the proclamation recognizing Martin Luther King, Jr. She captioned the photo, noting that Donelson had “angrily stormed off and then refused to participate in a customary photo.”

The letter from council president Lynette Crow-Iverson is dated January 20. Gold posted a photo with the letter on Facebook on June 23, linking to the original report from the Pikes Peak Bulletin.

“I find your in-person comments and social media comments, referencing the comments and actions of Councilmember Donelson, to be in violation of the Rules and Procedures of City Council. Specifically, Councilmember Donelson made comments regarding his support of ICE and then exited Council Chambers,” Crow-Iverson said in the letter.

Five of the eight remaining councilors signed the letter in support, including Brian Risley, Tom Bailey, Brandy Williams, Roland Rainey and David Leinweber.

Councilors Nancy Henjum and Dave Donelson did not sign the letter.