The Best of Local 303 For 2025

You showed up, Colorado!



After more than 25,000 votes, we’re thrilled to reveal your Best of Local 303 for 2025.



Chosen from about 100 acts we featured on Indie 102.3 last year from across the state, this list spotlights the bands and artists that made the biggest impact on you. Huge thanks to every band who shared their work with us and to the fans who turned out in a big way to support our music scene!



Tune in Friday, January 30th at 9 p.m. for More From the Local 303 as we count down this year's winners.



SAVE THE DATE: 303 Day is back! Join us Tuesday, March 3rd at Number 38 in RiNo; three of this year’s top bands will perform. Lineup announcement coming soon.



Thanks to those of you who packed the house at Skylark Lounge for our annual live countdown of the Top 15, we wish we could have time to list all your top bands, but here's your Top 20 Local 303 of 2025!

20)YAN YEZ

Band Lineup:

Vocals/Synthesizer/Production: Nico Yañez (He/Him)

Guitar: Calvin Cohee (He/Him)

Drums/Percussion: Kira Marie (They/Her)



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: "futurehUSband" (Single), Self-Released, 2025



About: YAN YEZ is the sound of chaos working in perfect harmony. Raw yet polished. Nostalgic yet forward-thinking. Fun but never frivolous. This Denver-based NuWave Indie band has made a name for itself as a genre-defying act that delivers high-octane vulnerability in every note.



As OFM (Out Front Magazine) put it, YAN YEZ is “unexpected and… refreshing in a world where all our pop music sounds incredibly similar. Filled with punk, electric, hip-hop, rock, and pop influences,”. Think ‘80s pop reimagined for a chaotic modern world.'



Led by Nico Yáñez (primarily alongside guitarist Calvin Cohee and percussionist Kira Marie), the band offers more than music; they create experiences. Their live shows are sweaty, jumpy, and utterly unpredictable—equal parts concert and performance therapy. They’ve been praised for seamlessly combining serious commentary on political and social issues with unrelenting entertainment.



Fusionostalgia likened Yañez’s vocal delivery to the iconic David Byrne, calling it a “testament” that the band “can create songs that are as much about the message as they are about the melody.”



In 2024, OFM named YAN YEZ one of Denver’s “Top 5 Up-and-Coming Queer-Fronted Bands,” cementing their place as a standout in the city’s vibrant music scene. Their sound and energy defy categorization, but one thing is clear: YAN YEZ leaves an impression.

19)Tiny Tomboy

Band Lineup:

Eliza Neiman-Golden (she/her) - Lead Vocals, Guitar

Sam Seymour (he/him) - Vocals, Drums

Ethan Gould (he/him) - Vocals, Bass



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2019



Latest Release: Psychic Scar, Feb. 1, 2025, Mean World Records



About: Tiny Tomboy combines distorted guitar with dreamy textures and witty lyrics. The indie rock three-piece consists of drummer Sam Seymour, bassist Ethan Gould, and the Tiny Tomboy herself, lead singer and guitarist Eliza Neiman-Golden, who stands at a whopping 4'10" and shreds unapologetically. Based in Denver, the band is known for breaking floors and forming human pyramids at their energetic shows. They released their debut album, Sunburn, in 2022, and recently released their sophomore LP, Psychic Scar, on February 1st, 2025, via Mean World Records.

18)Sour Magic

Band Lineup:

Eliseo Salinas (he/him) Lead Vocals, Guitar, Keys, Trumpet

Mauro Hernandez (he/him) Backing Vocals, Lead Guitar

Drew Morse (he/they) Bass Guitar



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2021



Latest Release: The Hive LP, 6/13/25, Self-Released



About: Sour Magic, voted as one of the Top 10 "Best Local 303 Acts in Colorado" by Indie 102.3, is a dynamic five-piece ensemble hailing from the heart of Denver, CO. The band is a melting pot of talent, with members originating from diverse musical backgrounds and cultures. This amalgamation of perspectives enriches their sound, enabling them to conjure otherworldly melodies that captivate audiences and transport them to ethereal realms. Renowned for their distinctive fusion of indie and psychedelic rock, coupled with electrifying live performances, Sour Magic has become an energetic staple in the vibrant Colorado music scene.

17)Graveyard Choir

Band Lineup:

Nate Valdez (he/him) - VOCALS & SLIDE GUITAR

Eric Riley (he/him) - DRUMS

Thom Whitney (he /him) - BASS GUITAR

Nicholas Waters/The Kid (he/him) - GUITAR

Jen Riley (she/her) - VOCALS



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2024



Latest Release: The Wake was released on NOVEMBER 1st, 2025 via Party Pooper Records



About: Graveyard Choir is an Americana band that delves deep into the heart of real-life stories, drawing inspiration from the singer’s experiences working at a mortuary. Led by the enigmatic Nate Valdez, this band brings a unique perspective to the Americana genre, blending haunting melodies with tales of life, death and everything in between.



Born and raised in southern Colorado, Nate found himself drawn to music from an early age but it was his time working at a mortuary that truly shaped his songwriting. Surrounded by stories of loss, love and the human condition, Nate began to channel these experiences into his music, creating songs that are as poignant as they are powerful.



Graveyard Choir continue to captivate audiences with their evocative storytelling and soul-stirring music. With each song, they invite listeners to reflect on the fragile beauty of life and the inevitable journey we all must take.

16)Patrick Dethlefs

Band Lineup:

Patrick Dethlefs (he/him) guitar/vocals

Jess Parsons (she/her) keys/vocals

Mark Anderson (he/him) drums/vocals

Kramer Kelling (he/him) bass

Miles Eichner (he/him) guitar



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: Est. 1990, but started releasing music under my own name in 2010.



Latest Release: Patty, self-released Sep. 12, 2025



About: Patrick Dethlefs is a singer, songwriter and musician based out of Denver. He started releasing his own music around 2010. Since then he's played a lot of shows, written a fair amount of songs, and opened for many people he could call heroes. Upon the release of his album Patty, Dethlefs says its, "some of my best work yet. I hope you’ll check it out, share it with someone you love and come to a show."

15)EDITH

Band Lineup:

Gunther Hochholdinger - Vocals (He/Him)

Tyler Berrett - Vocals (He/Him)

Evan Schmidt - Vocals & Guitar (He/Him)

Ricky Weathers - Drums (He/Him)

Brian Crowley - Bass (He/Him)

Ed Polanco - Guitar (He/Him)



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: "Salt" (Single) Released October 23rd, 2025 - Off the upcoming album Into The Ether



About: EDITH brings both familiarity and originality to the table with their high-energy emo revival arrangements. Known for their hard hitting midwest emo anthems ripe with vocal stacks and a dynamic rhythm section, the band has become a mainstay in the Denver alternative scene. EDITH is notorious for high energy live shows with constant crown participation. The band is obsessive about making their live set tight, articulate and fun for the crowd. They have a new album called "Into The Ether" coming out in 2026 that utilizes an early 2000's post hardcore sound as their canvas. There is no shortage of the signature EDITH flavor and experimentation which gives a rich and highly emotional experience to the listener. Be on the lookout for the next chapter of EDITH!

14)JD the M.C.

Band Lineup: JuanDavid Garza - Lead Vocals, Songwriter



Colorado Home: Brighton



Formed: Started writing in 2019 while attending CU Boulder . First track released July 20, 2019 called Empty Sentiments.



Latest Release: Product of the World, May 1st, 2025 , Self-released



About: JD the M.C. grew up in Sonora, Texas and is a descendent of a family of migrant workers and the rich Mexican heritage. Shortly after moving to Boulder, CO in 2016 to pursue higher education, JD picked up the pen and a commitment to influence his community in a positive way . A homie to the activist and advocate for the homies this M.C. uses his lyrical expertise to craft thought-provoking songs that encourage the listener to reflect on their reality. Whether it is spreading love or showing love, he is on a mission to liberate the mind and raise the vibration of the collective consciousness.

13)DOGTAGS

Band Lineup:

Michael Merola - Lead Guitar and Vocals

Regi Worles - Lead Vocals

Heather Hunt - Second Guitar

Ben Kane - Keys

Aaron Dooley - Bass

Gavin Susalski - Trumpet

Micah Cheng - Cello

Kelsey Hodge - Background Vocals

Tyler Hamlin - Drums



Colorado Home: We're from all over, but we're proud to call Denver our home!



Formed: We started in 2021, but it took a while to find our current lineup. We found Ben Kane and Tyler Hamlin earlier this year and they helped us solidify our current nine-piece band.



Latest Release: ROSEWORLD, Jun. 17, 2025, Self-Released



About: DOGTAGS is a queer soul/jazz collective based out of Denver, CO. Built around the real-life relationship of founders Regi Worles and Michael Merola, DOGTAGS embodies friendship, community & acceptance through their vibrantly evocative music. The group exists as an ever-changing array of collaborators and friends who join Worles and Merola, making every DOGTAGS gig a once-in a lifetime collaboration - a case of the “you just had to be there,” intensified by the group’s formidable musicianship, Worles’ ravenous vocals, and a higher purpose to foster connection in a world increasingly becoming disconnected. At a DOGTAGS show, no one is a stranger, but everyone is a friend.



To date, the group has played Endless Sunshine, Crosscurrents, Oktoberfest, The Underground Music Showcase, sold-out Lost Lake and have opened for the likes of Thee Sacred Souls, Teddy Swims, Slum Village and more. DOGTAGS' much-anticipated debut, ROSEWORLD released in June 2025, preceded by singles, "keepsake" and "sumn bout roses" and is a soul, jazz, R&B & post-pop collection serving as a proper introduction to the newest dogs on the scene.

12)Idle Freaks

Band Lineup:

Dominic Moulin (he/his) - Lead Vocals, Guitar

Marshall Kadlec (he/his) - Vocals, Percussion



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: FREAKSHOW LP, Aug. 23, 2025, Monké Haus Productions



About: Idle Freaks are a two-piece sonic assault, proving you don't need a full band to sound like a glorious train wreck... in the best possible way. Merging garage, grunge, punk, and alternative, they funnel enough energy into their live shows to power a small city (or at least your neighbor's really loud car stereo). Expect gritty riffs, pounding drums, and perhaps a slight ringing in your ears – it's a small price to pay for this much fun.

11)On the Dot

Band Lineup:

Carmen Micheal Yon III (he/him) - Guitar, Bass, Vocals

Calder Haubrich (he/him) - Bass, Guitar, Vocals

Harrison Peña (he/him) - Keys Guitar Vocals

Nathan Burak (he/him) - Drums



Colorado Home: Boulder



Formed: 2022



Latest Release: Sea in Between, May 22, 2025, Self-Released



About: On the Dot is a band of four that formed three years ago from within CU Boulder. From the beginning, their members enjoyed writing and recording songs together with a special attention towards achieving a unique and catchy sound. Through their recordings, they explore many different instruments and feels while still maintaining a cohesive sound specific to the band. As a live act, they put on an electric and lively show. Their dancy drums and memorable guitar lines are signature to their set. And with three lead songwriters and singers, vocal variety and harmonies are a proud and prominent feature. Now, with two albums done and a substantial local reputation, On the Dot aims to widen their audience and continue deliver a unique take on popular music.

10)Riah

Band Lineup: Riah (she/her) - singer/songwriter/creative director



Colorado Home: Capitol Hill Denver



Formed: I've been in the music industry since early 2000s. I released my first indie album in 2022.



Latest Release: The Fourth Wall, Self-Release, Sep. 12, 2025



About: Riah is a rising force in the Bedroom Pop scene, known for her introspective, emotionally charged music that explores love, sex, loss, and a signature “villain energy.”



Having entered the Los Angeles entertainment industry at just 17, she endured the harsh realities of the pre-Me Too era, which ultimately drove her to reclaim autonomy over her art.



Now a successful entrepreneur, Riah returns to music on her own terms—infusing each lyric with raw honesty drawn from personal experience. A seasoned performer at festivals, clubs, and acoustic venues, she also channels her expressive power through competitive pole dance.



With her unique blend of vulnerability and strength, Riah is redefining Bedroom Pop with authenticity and edge.

9)bluebook

Band Lineup:

Jess Parsons (she/her) - Backup Vocals, Keys

Anna Morsett (she/her) - Backup Vocals, Electric Guitar

Hayley Helmericks (she/her) - Backup Vocals, Drums

Julie Davis (she/her) - Lead Vocals, Bass



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: Julie started bluebook as a solo project in 2003, and then put it on the back burner to participate in other bands, including Bela Karoli, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Wheel, Fairchildren, and The Seven Hats of Borg Warner. She started bluebook again in 2014 and Jess Parsons joined in 2016. Hayley joined on drums in 2020, and Anna joined on electric guitar in 2021.



Latest Release: Holy Rider EP, Self-Release, Mar. 10, 2025



About: Enigmatic, otherworldly, and thoroughly affecting, bluebook is the haunting apocalyptic lounge project of Julie Davis, Jess Parsons, Hayley Helmericks, and Anna Morsett. NPR describes Davis’ music as offering, “beautifully structured dynamics and captivating sonic twists," and The Westword describes bluebook’s album, The Astronaut’s Wife, as “a jewel…superb…phenomenal” and describes their live show as providing “dark and melodic bass lines meshing with synths and harmonic vocals, creating a musical landscape that makes you feel as if you're in a dream.” The Denver Post Reverb says bluebook “gives haunting, holy voice to some of the darkest spots of imagination.”

8)Team Nonexistent

Band Lineup:

Sophia LaBelle-Plott (they/he) - lead vocals, guitar

Magic Jupiter (they/them) - bass, backing vocals

Billie Christ (she/they) - drums

Jesse Newman (they/them) - guitar



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2017 as a solo project by Sophia; 2022 we finalized the current lineup



Latest Release: “idontneedyoupleasedontcall” (Single), Apr. 11, 2025, Self-Released



About: Team Nonexistent is a queer melodic punk band based out of Denver. Sophia LaBelle-Plott, Magic Mo, Billie Christ, and Jesse Newman perform their own brand of pissed-off angst through distorted guitars, splashy drums, and melody-driven lyrics. The group of best friends fully came together in 2022 to create the signature style and sound they're known for.

7)The Galentines

Band Lineup:

Codi Jantsch (she/her) Lead Singer

Emily Zalevsky (she/her) bassist

Essie Horne (she/her) Drums

Linda Horne (she/her) Lead Guitar



Colorado Home: Boulder



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: "Eden" (Single), self-released, Dec 5th 2025



About: Meet The Galentines - an all girl, indie rock band from Boulder. Their music “celebrates the complexity of womanhood, capturing all of its challenges and triumphs” (Medium), while breaking the barriers that define the female experience. Encompassing multiple genres, including indie and rock, The girls recently released their debut album 1140 streaming on all platforms. As the new year begins, the girls plan on touring around Colorado this summer and while writing new music!

6)blankslate

Band Lineup: Rylee Dunn (she/her) – vocals, guitar, bass; Tess Condron (she/her) – drums, keys



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2018



Latest Release: Lookout Mountain Charley, Pamnation, Aug. 8, 2025



About: Founded in 2018 by college roommates Tess Condron and Rylee Dunn, Blankslate was formed around the principle of transformation; a belief in the possibility to become. By culling elements of disparate influences ranging from folks to grunge to classic rock, the band has spent its six-year existence earning fans in Colorado and beyond with a uniquely crafted sound that serves as a tapestry upon which referential, diaristic lyrics and stories are interwoven.

5)Gasoline Lollipops

Band Lineup:

Clay Rose (he/him) --Lead Singer, Guitar

Brad Morse (he/him) --Bass, Backing Vocals

Don Ambory (he/him) --Lead Guitar

Scott Coulter (he/him) --Keys

Kevin Matthews (he/him) --Drums, Backing Vocals



Colorado Home: We live up and down the Front Range of Colorado



Formed: 2022



Latest Release: Kill The Architect (album), June 13, 2025 via ALP Recordings



About: Gasoline Lollipops have been genre-benders and boundary-breakers, fusing the ferocity of punk-injected rock and roll with the rawness of folk music, the story-telling of country, and the soul of roadhouse R&B. Front man, Clay Rose was raised between an outlaw, truck-driving father in the mountains of Colorado and a country song-writing mama in the sticks outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Clay’s penchant for open roads and trouble making are the backbone of the Gas Pops’ sound. The rest of the band consists of Don Ambory, Scott Coulter, “Bad” Brad Morse, and Kevin Matthews who all come equipped with music degrees from Chicago, Boston, Jacksonville, and Denver, respectively. They each add flavors of their own background and heritage, further diversifying the band’s signature sound.



Over the course of six albums, Gasoline Lollipops have explored the far corners of amplified American roots music. They’ve been genre-benders and boundary-breakers, fusing the ferocity of punk-injected rock & roll with the rawness of folk music, the storytelling of country, and the soul of roadhouse R&B. On Kill the Architect, they team up with longtime Los Lobos member Steve Berlin to distill that ever-evolving sound into something signature and distinct. Partially inspired by frontman Clay Rose’s compositions for a modern ballet based upon the tale of Samson and Delilah, Kill the Architect tackles big themes — including connection, balance, identity, and the search for one’s true self — with an ever bigger sound, veering from heavy-hitting rock anthems to lighter, country-influenced folksongs. Produced by Berlin during a series of live-in-the-studio performances and brought to life by a band of hard-touring, finger-bleeding road warriors, Kill the Architect captures a band firing on all cylinders with their tank filled to the brim, and their wheels pointing toward a horizon of their own making.

4)Barbara

Band Lineup:

Camilla Vaitaitis (she/her) - vocals, guitar, synth

Anna Panella (she/her) - drums

Bart Hartman (she/her) - bass



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2022



Latest Release: SO THIS IS LIVING (4/4) LP, Self-Release



About: Barbara is a band. The Denver trio enjoys making sounds about feelings that come from things like turning seven at a roller rink, watching Freaks & Geeks, and accidentally taking too many drugs. From shoegaze to gritty psychedelia, Barbara remains wobbly and dreamy at their core. After getting their feet wet with their first album Escape Artist, Barbara has been touring, playing festivals, and recording their sophomore album with Connor Birch of Flaural and James Barone of Beach House.



With a vicious knack for the DIY approach, the band has completed two self-booked tours and performed at Treefort, Sled Island, and Denver’s own Underground Music Showcase; as well as been on bills with DRAMA, Boogarins, and A Giant Dog. There’s a certain chemistry surrounding the trio, and they’re carving a place for the psych rock scene in the Front Range.



Barbara’s sound is a truly one of a kind mix of members Camilla Vaitaitis (gtr/vox), Bridget Hartman (bass), and Anna Panella (drums). After meeting in music school studying composition, jazz & commercial music, and classical trombone (respectively), the three moved in together and started experimenting with different sounds and instruments. The three mothers together birthed one holy child: Barbara. The band’s sound has been described as “Kurt Cobain but pretty,” “music to feel things to,” and “sonically unusual” which the band personally finds to be hilarious. Basically the trio is committed to figuring it out as they go— and it’s working. Emotive lyricism gives way to heavy distortion and a healthy serving of terminal climaxes in their sophomore album set to release on April 4, 2025.

3)Bruha

Band Lineup: Fabian Guerrero (he/him) lead vocals/rhythm guitar, Nic Guerrero (he/him) drums, Max Guerrero (he/him) lead guitar/backing vocals, Christian Olsen (he/him) bass/backing vocals



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: Current lineup formed in March 2024



Latest Release: H.E.X.D., EP, Self-released on 3/28/25



About: Brūha is a Latino-fronted indie surf pop band based in Denver, Colorado. Lead singer Fabian Guerrero, alongside his brother Nic Guerrero, recruited their cousin Max Guerrero and bassist Christian Olsen to complete the band’s lineup of seasoned musicians. Brūha blends indie sensibilities, surf-rock stylings, and hallmarks of pop to create an infectious, timeless sound, filled with an appreciation for the present and admiration for the future. Their aggressively DIY approach is a signifier of both their authenticity and drive to truly express their unique identities through their music, staying true to their roots while also continually striving to innovate and grow.

2)Marfa

Band Lineup: Bryce Menchaca – lead guitar, vocals / Kellen Wall – guitar, vocals



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2024



Latest Release: “A Million Ways” (Single) - 12/5/25, released via Ascend



About: Born and raised to a Texas country soundtrack, forged in Colorado from a shared love of rock icons past and present, and ignited by the spirit of California's Laurel Canyon sound, Marfa has arrived with an undeniably authentic sound as familiar as your favorite pair of Wranglers while as fresh as the morning Rocky Mountain air.

1)Cheap Perfume

Band Lineup:

Stephanie Byrne - vocals

Jane No - guitar/vocals

Geoff Brent - bass

David Grimm - drums



Colorado Home: Colorado Springs / Denver



Formed: 2015



Latest Release: Don't Care. Didn't Ask. album, October 3, 2025, Snappy Little Numbers (upcoming)



About: Cheap Perfume isn't here to politely ask for your attention—they're taking it, champagne in hand. Formed in Colorado in 2015, this feminist punk powerhouse delivers razor-sharp riffs and unapologetically political lyrics wrapped in a glittering explosion of riot grrrl energy. Fronted by Stephanie Byrne (vocals) and Jane No (guitar/vocals), with Geoff Brent on bass and David "Hott Dave" Grimm on drums, Cheap Perfume is the sound of dismantling oppression while having a good time.



Their debut album, Nailed It (2016), threw punches at sexism, street harassment, and the absurdity of the Trump era, while Burn It Down (2019) blasted white supremacy, championed intersectional feminism and gave us the anti-fascist anthem “It’s Okay to Punch Nazis.” Now, Cheap Perfume returns angrier than ever with their upcoming third album, Don't Care. Didn't Ask., set for release in fall 2025. Its infectious hooks amplify themes of capitalist exploitation, class solidarity, and the need for direct action and mutual aid as fascism tightens its grip in America.



With their incendiary live shows known for their community spirit and zero tolerance for bullshit, Cheap Perfume has cemented their place as one of the most vital voices in punk. Don't Care. Didn't Ask. isn't just a record—it's a rallying cry. Join the resistance; bring a bottle.