WIN tickets to Yo-Yo Ma with the Colorado Symphony!

Yo-Yo Ma is coming back to Colorado—and you could be there!

The legendary cellist returns this summer to perform with the Colorado Symphony, bringing his unmistakable artistry to two stunning outdoor venues. A 19-time Grammy winner, Yo-Yo Ma last wowed Colorado audiences with his sold-out Red Rocks debut in 2018, performing Bach’s Cello Suites under the stars. Now, he’s back.

Catch him at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, June 3, or Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs on Friday, June 5 for what’s sure to be an unforgettable night of music.

Want in? Enter our giveaway for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the concert of your choice. These are some of the hottest tickets of the summer—don’t miss your shot!

Deadline is Sunday, February 1.

