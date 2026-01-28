State trooper injured in car crash trying to stop wrong-way driver on I-25

A state trooper in a patrol car was hit by another vehicle early Wednesday while attempting to stop a car traveling the wrong way on Interstate 25 north of Pueblo.

The driver of the Hummer was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries of unknown severity, Colorado State Patrol said. The trooper was also injured and taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to CSP.

Colorado State Patrol initially responded to a Honda sedan traveling southbound in the northbound lanes around 3:45 a.m. The driver eventually turned around and began heading north in the correct lanes. Shortly after, a trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver did not pull over, according to CSP.

About 6 miles later, the trooper successfully stopped the vehicle, and a second trooper arrived to assist, attempting to block in the Honda. While doing that, the second trooper’s patrol car was struck by a 2001 Hummer traveling in the left lane.

The crash closed Interstate 25’s northbound left lane for several hours. It reopen before 8 a.m. Wednesday. The crash is under investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The Honda fled the traffic stop and kept traveling northbound on I-25 and was then stopped by the Fountain Police Department. The driver, who was not injured, was identified as Jennifer Elaine Bliss from Denver. She will be facing charges for DUI, failing to yield and driving the wrong way, CSP said.