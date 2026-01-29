Problem-solving students take on the shortage of teachers of color in Colorado

Northglenn High School is 75 percent Latino. And 86 percent of the teachers in the district north of Denver are white.

Teacher Ashley Durrum wanted to see what her Spanish 2 students thought about that. About half the students said it didn’t matter what race their teachers are, they just wanna be able to vibe with them.

“I said, ‘I appreciate that as a white teacher, I hope that I'm able to “vibe” with you as well, but there is something about having a teacher that looks like you, that just understands you a little bit better.’ ”

The other half knows it does matter. That’s because teachers bring different upbringings, cultural backgrounds and perspectives into the classroom. A large body of evidence suggests students of color experience academic and social-emotional gains when taught by teachers of the same race or ethnicity.

Durrum, who teaches in the Adams 12 Five Star district, thought the problem of how to diversify the teaching workforce could be a real-world problem for students to solve. Why does representation matter, and how could schools actually change it?

What is ‘problem-based learning’?

Northglenn High has a “problem-based learning” curriculum. Students work in groups to research real-world problems, make decisions, and present their ideas to professionals.

“They all become excellent speakers, and so when they graduate, they have this public speaking ability that will take them really far,” said Durrum.

Students dressed a few notches up from jeans and T-shirts cluster in groups, preparing to present their findings on whether a teacher’s race matters and how to recruit teachers who reflect the district’s diversity.

Heather Grantham, a state educator recruitment and retention specialist, approached one of the groups.

“Hi everyone … are you ready?” she asks, clipboard in hand.

The students cite the data.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Heather Grantham, a state educator recruitment and retention specialist, speaks with Northglenn High senior Jizell about solutions to the state's shortage of teachers of color.

While more than half of the students are students of color, about 83 percent of the state’s teachers are white. More than a third of students are Latino, but 11 percent of teachers are.

A same-race teacher is associated with a 3- to 4-point increase in math and reading achievement. Even one teacher of color can influence long-term outcomes. Black students randomly assigned to at least one Black teacher in grades K–3 are more likely to graduate high school and enroll in college.

‘It makes you feel less alone’

At the end, Grantham applauded the group for their presentation.

“I’m a total data nerd, so I loved the statistics and the research you cited.”

But she’d also like more personal stories.

“Have you had teachers of color or teachers that look like you, and did that make a difference?” she asks.

One student said it felt easier to communicate.

“It makes you feel like you’re less alone,” said Yadira, a senior.

Jizell, a Latina senior, said she’s only had two or three Latino teachers.

“But I think they've always understood where I'm coming from because they have that same background that I came from, so we get a better teacher-student relationship.”

AJ, a sophomore who has a Native American-Mexican background, noticed something else.

“I wanted to do more to prove that I could be the best of myself and prove that I can do things because they (the teacher) did what they wanted to do.”

Grantham tells them that squares with research that shows teachers of color have higher expectations for their students of color. Latino teachers are 13 percentage points more likely to expect Latino students to graduate from college than non-Latino teachers.

What can be done about it?

Many of the students focused on one major barrier to getting more teachers of color: the cost of college. One group suggests offering more help with college tuition and internship positions in school to get first-hand experience.

“Watch the teachers behind the scene, learn about what they’re teaching, how they communicate with students … it helps you test the waters,” said Alexander, a freshman.

He said there needs to be more awareness about the benefits of teaching. He learned about the Public Student Loan Forgiveness program.

“We can reach out to people and let them know that after 10 years of teaching, their student loan debts are completely forgiven,” he said.

The expert listening to them, Miguel Salazar, an HR partner who helps hire teachers, suggested they add to the presentation that the teacher has to also make on-time payments for 10 years.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Miguel Salazar, a district HR partner who recruits teachers, shakes a freshman's hand after his group's problem-based learning presenation on increasing teacher diversity.

Another student suggests speeding up the pathway to teaching by lowering the standards, so prospective teachers don’t have to take so many classes.

That suggestion caught Salazar’s attention. He asked the students why they would lower standards for teachers.

“Don't you want to have the best teachers teaching you the best subjects to help you out? You got a response for that?” he said.

That made the boys pause. It led to a deeper discussion about “alternative pathways” programs, where professionals like engineers can transition into teaching without starting their education from scratch.

Salazar told the students he loved the presentation, impressed they knew about the loan forgiveness program. He suggests they might add in more about the benefits, such as the solid retirement benefits teachers get — something that might not be top of mind to 17-year-olds.

After he leaves, the boys say their presentation “definitely could have been better,” especially after getting stumped on the question about lowering standards.

How the heck do you become a teacher?

Students pointed to a basic barrier: many didn’t know how to become a teacher. Several learned for the first time that their district offers a Pathways to Teaching program, which provides college credit and hands-on classroom experience. They’d like to see QR codes for the program plastered all over social media, in-class presentations and compelling ad campaigns about becoming a teacher.

Other ideas included increasing teacher pay statewide, offering more support for new teachers of color, and highlighting diverse teachers in leadership roles. They also suggested hosting community events to highlight why a culturally diverse workforce is important.

What do students think of problem-based learning?

Despite the sometimes-tough questions, the students say this way of learning, tackling real-world problems, pushes them.

“I feel like it's more engaging for me. It's less boring, there's more to do and more things to learn that are more interesting,” said AJ.

Elilas, a freshman, likes that students have more control and get to decide what aspect of the problem they want to research.

“It wasn't up to the teacher on what we did, but it was up to us what we researched and how much we got done and all of that,” he said.

Colorado Department of Education The entrance to Northglenn High's “problem-based learning” laboratories.

Students said it teaches collaboration and public speaking. By the time students graduate from Northglenn, some will have done as many as 10 problem-based learning projects.

And the students got to learn more about a profession that they previously only knew about from the sage at the front of the class.

Gabriel, a senior, learned that teaching is not for him.

“To be honest, it sounds like a really painful job, balancing everything, giving out presentations every single day, it sounds tiring.”

But Jizell was especially excited with the topic because she wants to become a teacher. After she learned how seemingly little support and mentorship teachers of color get, “honestly, made me want to become a teacher and play that part.”