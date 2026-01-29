Deadly crash along I-70 involving CDOT snowplow and youth hockey team

Updated at 4:47 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2025.

One adult has died, and a youth hockey player is in critical condition following a crash on I-70 near Herman Gulch that involved a snowplow and a youth hockey team Thursday morning.

Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash around 8:53 a.m. in the eastbound lane near Milepost 216. Troopers said the crash involved a CDOT snowplow, a sprinter van carrying the SC Flyers under-twelve girls hockey team, and two additional passenger vehicles.

The team was in Colorado from Santa Clarita, California, for a Western Girls Hockey League tournament.

“We’ve been proud of these girls all season,” Prescott Littlefield, president of the SC Flyers, told CPR News. “We will do everything in our power to support them through this.”

There were ten occupants in the sprinter van at the time of the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. One youth player was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center with critical injuries. Seven other passengers, including four kids and three adults, were transported by ground to a separate local hospital.

One adult passenger refused to be transported. There were no reports of injuries from the two other vehicles involved.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office A Flight for Life Colorado helicopter leaving the scene of a deadly crash along I-70 on Jan. 29, 2026. The crash involved several vehicles, including a CDOT snowplow and a van carrying members of a California youth hockey team.

According to COTrip, the eastbound lane between exit 218 near Herman Gulch and exit 221 near Bakerville remains closed Thursday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol’s preliminary investigation found that the CDOT plow truck was traveling westbound on I-70 when the driver lost control.

The plow truck traveled through the median, broke through the cable rail, and went into the eastbound lanes. It collided with a Toyota Tacoma that was traveling eastbound. The Toyota went through the median and struck a BMW traveling westbound in the westbound lanes.

The plow truck then continued eastbound and struck the Sprinter van that was also traveling eastbound. The sprinter van ended up down an embankment, and the plow truck came to rest on the shoulder.

The crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story.