Construction begins on new space and defense technology facility at PuebloPlex

Construction is now underway on a new space and defense technology facility in Pueblo County. Denver-based Voyager Technologies is building a manufacturing, operations and testing complex at PuebloPlex. That’s the site of the former U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot that closed a couple of years ago.



The company expects to create about 120 new jobs at the site, which will “support high-volume production of weapon systems-enabling components and propulsion systems … along with chemical and black powder development, which have received more than $39 million in federal funding to re-onshore these resources to the United States.” That’s according to a written statement from the company.



“This groundbreaking represents one of the largest defense investments in Southern Colorado in over a decade,” said U.S. Congressman Jeff Hurd in the press release. “Voyager is bringing high-tech manufacturing jobs to Pueblo and strengthening America’s defense industrial base in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.”



The new 150,000-square-foot facility is expected to be operational later this year.



Currently, about 60 people work for Voyager Technologies in Southern Colorado. The company acquired the Pueblo site as part of the purchase of the Penrose-based Estes Energetics in November.



Estes Energetics, which specializes in propulsion systems and materials, was a sister company to the decades-old model rocketry company Estes Rockets.



Voyager Technologies has other locations in California, Ohio, Nevada, Texas and elsewhere — including Italy.