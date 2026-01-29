Pueblo District 60 board narrowly approves plan to merge six elementary schools into three facilities

In a 3-2 vote, the Pueblo District 60 Board of Education approved a plan to consolidate six elementary schools onto three campuses later this year. It’s part of a so-called right-sizing plan in the works for the last year to address declining student enrollment. It’ll affect about 1,800 students.

The plan calls for Bradford Elementary students to attend classes at the Park View campus on the city’s east side. The southside’s Beulah Heights students will move to the Highland Park campus. Bessemer students will go to the Columbian campus in the central area. On the northside, the currently closed Hyde Park Middle School will reopen and D60 Online Middle School will also be based there.

Pre-schools, staff training and what the district is calling community resource hubs will be moved into the vacated buildings.

Board President William Thiebaut and members Thomas Farrell, and Dennis Maes voted for the plan, while Derion Ibarra and Susan Pannunzio voted against it.