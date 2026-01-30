Friday demonstrations have started in Denver as part of national ICE OUT protests

Updated at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.

Protests are expected in the Denver metro today. Some businesses and school districts have closed around the state as part of national “ICE OUT” demonstrations against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) that include “no school, no work and no shopping.”

“Violence is violence, and people are people,” Nora from East High School told CPR News. “I think that's why a lot of students showed up today, because we're just sick of injustice and the inhumane actions of our government.”

The protests come following nearly a month of violent ICE activity in Minneapolis and the resulting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal agents.

Both Good and Pretti had ties to Colorado, leading to several smaller-scale protests in the state in recent weeks.

On Thursday afternoon, social platforms were flooded with small businesses declaring their plans to close for business on Friday in solidarity with a planned “National Shutdown.”

“The hospitality industry in Colorado is diverse and under a lot of stress given recent reports of heightened enforcement activity,” said Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association. “Our members are worried about their teams and their businesses, and we fully support them as they navigate operations in this uncertain time, in whatever way works best for their staff and their community. We are here to support restaurants with resources and information and advocate for them at all levels of government.”

Leading the movement in the Denver area were teachers, who started turning in their plans to be absent from work on Friday. Districts said they had no option but to cancel all classes at the last minute.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Lauren Hopper Jr., a Denver East High School student, marches down Colfax Ave. towards the state Capitol with friends, Jan. 30, 2026.

Students from East High School were among those who chose to march to the state capitol.

“My sign says ‘Silence sides with harm.’ I'm a firm believer that if you stay as a bystander and just watch what's going on, then you're choosing the wrong side,” said Liv, an 11th grader at East High School who joined classmates from the Students Demand Action Club. “Choosing no side is the equivalent of choosing the wrong side.”

This is a developing story.