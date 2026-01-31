US Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs celebrating 2026 Winter Olympics with special events, festival

In honor of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs is hosting a series of events and games for the community. The 2026 Museum Games Experience begins on Feb. 6, 2026, coinciding with the official start of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

For seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum will offer live viewings of the opening ceremony, events and athlete meet-and-greets.

On Saturday, Feb. 7, the Olympic & Paralympic Museum is partnering with the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation to host the Downtown Winter Fest, a free festival featuring live entertainment, food and games.

A closer look at scheduled events:

Opening Ceremony watch party on Friday, Feb. 6, at 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Winter Fest, Saturday, Feb. 7

Daily winter games focused tours at the museum

Weekend athlete meet-and-greet

Paralympic day, Saturday, March 7

The museum will also stay open all week with additional activities when the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Paralympic Games begin on Friday, March 6.