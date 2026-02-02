Celebrate 303 Day: A Live Showcase of Denver’s Top Local Bands

This year marks our 5th annual 303 Day concert and we hope to see you there on Tuesday March 3rd.



The stacked lineup includes three of The Best Local 303 Acts of 2025!



Come see performances by Cheap Perfume, Bruha, and Graveyard Choir.



We are back at Number 38 from 5-9p for a evening of local bands, food, drinks, giveaways, and come meet our DJs.



Visit the Indie 102.3 table and pick up some goodies and get entered to win concert tickets & more. The event is all ages and free.



See you on March 3rd to celebrate our fun, Colorado holiday that celebrates local music!



