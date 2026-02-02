Listen: To strike, or not to strike? That was the question for Denver businesses

Lindsay Dalton wasn’t sure whether to open The Weathervane Cafe, a well-loved local coffee shop, on Friday. Her staff wasn’t coming — they were planning to call out as part of the “National Shutdown” protest in solidarity with Minnesota residents.

“At first, my husband and I were like, ‘Well, we can go in and work for people who want to protest.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, I don't really want to be a scab at our own business,’” said Dalton, who co-owns the City Park West business with her husband, Alex.

Ultimately, the Daltons joined numerous other restaurants and shops in closing for the day. It was the kind of decision that workers and employers across the city faced amid growing public anger against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

