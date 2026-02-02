Advocates push for a statewide protocol for domestic violence victims

A bill introduced this legislative session would require all of Colorado’s law enforcement agencies to follow a set of questions and offer support resources when responding to domestic violence calls. For House Majority Leader Monica Duran, it’s a personal matter. She is a survivor of domestic violence.

The set of 11 questions, also known as the Lethality Assessment Protocol, helps determine whether someone is at risk of being killed by their intimate partner. Depending on someone’s answers, they are connected to support resources immediately and also notified of their risk factor. Some agencies do use the protocol, but the bill would expand its use across the state.

“If I had somebody — at that moment that I was in a state of fear, a state of confusion, and knowing I had to get out, and how was I going to get out — that could ask me these questions, I would've happily said, ‘Find me help. Where do I go?’ I unfortunately didn't have that,” Duran said.

The push for statewide implementation comes alongside grim statistics showing that domestic violence homicides were on the uptick from the previous year. In 2024, there were 72 domestic violence fatalities in Colorado, a 24 percent increase from 2023 – that number includes people who were killed as a result of a domestic violence situation, like the victim of the domestic violence, but also other people involved, like children, law enforcement and perpetrators.

“That was part of kind of the impetus for this bill,” said David Karnes, the public policy and community impact specialist at Violence Free Colorado, one of the organizations backing the bill. “It really demonstrated the need for a more proactive effort to intervene before things are turning lethal.”

As of September 2025, roughly 18 percent of Colorado’s more than 240 law enforcement agencies used the protocol. The current tally stands at 44 agencies, with eight adopting it in 2024.

The bill is sponsored by two Republicans, Rep. Ryan Gonzalez of Greeley and Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling, and two Democrats, Wheat Ridge’s Duran and Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, who represents Adams and Arapahoe counties.

Karnes, who became familiar with the protocol while working directly with victims in Boulder County, said the protocol connects people with crucial resources that they might not know exist.

“There is a big benefit for an individual to get this information and really know what help exists, because our programs do so much more than just shelter. There is so much support available, and counseling really can't be talked about enough in terms of importance,” he said. “There's so many barriers and challenges, and our system can only do so much, and it's important to look at where the system can be strengthened, and that's things like this bill.”

Here are a few of the questions in the protocol:

Is he/she violently or constantly jealous or does he/she control most of your daily activities?

Have you left him/her or separated after living together or being married?

Does he/she follow or spy on you or leave threatening messages?

A major component is that the victims can change their mind at any point – an important option because many times it’ll take several times for someone to remove themselves from an abusive situation, Duran said.

Challenges in protecting victims

Ensuring safety can be a complex task. Michael Dougherty, the district attorney for Colorado’s 20th Judicial District, said that while many safeguards exist for victims, they are not always followed or enforced at full capacity.

Dougherty, who is a proponent of the statewide expansion, said he’s seen its use in Boulder County offer support services before it's too late.

Even with agencies using the protocol, he said there are still “cracks” in the system, demonstrated by the sheer number of domestic violence-related fatalities.

Ava Kian/CPR News David Karnes, the public policy and community impact specialist at Violence Free Colorado, sits in his office in Denver on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Karnes said the protocol provides people with crucial information to help them make informed decisions.

Of the roughly 8,000 court cases Boulder County has every year, Dougherty said 1,000 cases are domestic violence-related.

“We're asking treatment providers, law enforcement and prosecutors to do the impossible, which is of the thousand cases that come in every year, many of which are misdemeanor cases, which one of those is going to explode into something worse and perhaps deadly,” he said.

Commander Eric Edford with the University of Colorado Police Department said without a tool like the protocol, it can be really difficult to pinpoint which cases might escalate, especially when the initial call might’ve been made by someone not involved in the situation.

“It may not seem like there's that much there, but it's really trying to peel back the layers,” he said. “Trying to do those deep dives into those cases and take 'em one at a time and with that volume, I mean it is challenging, but that's the way that we're going to end up using this program to save lives and get folks connected and really change behavior.”

When asked what might be behind the uptick in domestic violence fatalities, Attorney General Phil Weiser told CPR in October that he believes the system suffers from loopholes in enforcement for the crime.

The state’s red flag gun laws can temporarily confiscate firearms from people who pose a threat, but the law doesn’t prevent people from finding a weapon or inflicting harm in other ways.

Dougherty said the state needs to be better at taking firearms from a domestic violence offender’s possession after their arrest.

“Under the law, there has to be a relinquishment of the firearm, but the follow-up there is delayed and not 100 percent effective,” he said.

In Colorado, four out of five domestic violence deaths from 2021 to 2024 involved a firearm. Edford said using the protocol helps officers enforce things like an extreme risk protection order, which prohibits someone from having a firearm.

There are also talks around whether judges should consider the Lethality Assessment Protocol when determining bond amounts so that people who may pose a risk to others wouldn’t be released on personal recognizance bonds. Dougherty said he thinks this should be an additional measure in the bill.

Victims do seek help

At least half of the perpetrators in 2024 had a documented domestic violence-related arrest or warrant, according to the state’s report. One in five had a prior conviction for domestic violence, and nearly one in five had a felony conviction.

A recent case highlights this issue. In December, the Westminster Police Department received a call reporting a body found in Westminster. Police connected the body to a missing person report for Annette Marie Valdez, a 37-year-old mother of three.

Thomas Perales, her ex-partner, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Police records show multiple recent domestic violence-related cases between Perales and Valdez.

In October, he was arrested on charges including violation of a protection order. On Nov. 21, an Adams County judge sentenced him to 12 months of probation and released him from jail. Just weeks later, Valdez’s body was found in a trash can.

In Adams County, where Valdez was killed, the 17th Judicial District Attorney partners with police departments in the area and service providers to respond to domestic violence situations.

Departments in Adams and Broomfield counties don’t use Lethality Assessment Protocol, but instead use a different risk assessment form that identifies cases that have a high likelihood of future assaults against an intimate partner.

Enforcement challenges

While things like protection orders can help keep someone away from you, they’re not always followed. Jessica Hulse, the crisis response unit program manager for the Northglenn Police Department, said people found in violation of a protection order are arrested, but that doesn’t mean the person will stay in jail.

“We see that folks often do reach out multiple times for support or get protection orders and try to go through the system, but it's not a perfect system, and it's often only able to do so much,” Karnes, with Violence Free Colorado, said. “Things like protection orders are only as strong as A) the enforcement of those protection orders, and B) how much the person causing harm even respects that.”

Ava Kian/CPR News Jessica Hulse, the crisis response unit program manager for the Northglenn Police Department, holds a different version of the Lethality Assessment Protocol at the Northglenn Police Department on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. This version of the protocol aims to highlight risk factors in perpetrators, while the domestic violence assessment protocol focuses on the risk of victims.

In the advocacy realm, there’s an understanding that victims know how to best keep themselves safe. Hulse, who previously worked as a victims advocate, said that many times people will choose to stay with a partner who is inflicting harm for various factors, like financial struggle or familial issues, among other things.

“Sometimes protection orders are not paid attention to because the victim feels like it's more dangerous for them to pay attention to that protection order than not pay attention,” Hulse said.

This bill aims to create more opportunities for people to make informed decisions by knowing what support is available and the level of risk they might be at.

Implementation

As written, the bill calls for law enforcement agencies to adopt the protocol by July 2027, though Karnes said the timeline will depend on the feasibility of training officers. He thinks agencies will welcome the protocol, especially because it’s not resource-intensive.

“It just takes a few minutes to administer the Lethality Assessment Protocol — yes or no questions primarily. And the only additional step that an officer would have to take is literally making the phone call connection for the survivor to an advocate,” he said.

Dougherty believes statewide implementation would also lead to more accountability within departments.

“The LAP gives us more informed guidance as to what level of risk the person presents. And nothing's ever going to be 100 percent perfect when it comes to domestic violence, but at least when these things happen, you'd be able to look back and see, did we know about the risk?” he said.

While Edford said it definitely takes time for officers to administer and follow up on, he said it’s more than worthwhile.

“This is about saving lives. This is what most police officers got into the job to do, and if you can just take this a little bit of extra time … get this person connected,” he said. “It's not just putting the fire out for that day, it's making sure that that fire's not going to get restarted.”