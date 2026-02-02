Union Printers Building in Colorado Springs clears another hurdle toward redevelopment

The Union Printers Home near Memorial Park just east of downtown Colorado Springs cleared another hurdle in a revitalization plan that aims to develop the property with a food hall, green space, and a hotel.

The city's Urban Renewal Authority recognized the space as blighted, which under state law is a requirement for accessing state and local resources to help repurpose the space.

The 130-plus-year-old building displayed eight of 11 conditions necessary for the designation, including asbestos and lead contamination. The property had also been repeatedly broken into, vandalized, and had copper pipes stolen which resulted in extensive flood damage.

The state only requires two conditions of blight to qualify for assistance from the authority, according to the presentation.

A local group of investors bought the property in 2021. The final master plan envisions a food hall, a boutique hotel, and apartments all within an expansive green space.

Central to the revitalization plan is a goal to preserve historic features of the space, once used as a convalescent home for members of the International Typographical Union.

The plan is still many steps away from breaking ground.