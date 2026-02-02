Wondering about this mild winter? Third-graders get the answers from a meteorologist.

A few fun facts about the rest of the snowy season:

This winter, we’re likely to get less snow than last year.

Last December was the warmest of Colorado’s Decembers, and,

The origin of the word snow is a mystery wrapped in a snowball.

Those are a few of the things about three dozen Shelton Elementary School students learned this week from a meteorologist.

The library of the school in Golden was covered with a dusting of guests on Jan. 26 — including a meteorologist, reporter, photographer and sound engineer, all of whom became better snow-informed after learning answers from Allie Mazurek, engagement climatologist with the Colorado Climate Center. As part of CPR News’s Colorado Wonders project, students asked her questions – some prepared for them, others they came up with on their own.

“I was so impressed with the questions,” said Kim Walter, digital teacher librarian, who suggested the meet-up so students could learn more about doing research, hear about different careers, and gain confidence interacting with grown-ups doing their jobs.

It’s a departure from how we normally report Colorado Wonders. Usually, when listeners send in questions, we reporters queue up for the most interesting ones. Then we go out and do the reporting.

This time, however, the third graders were asking the questions. One-by-one, they got up, went up to a mic stand and asked what they wanted to know about winter.

“My name is Julia and I’m in third grade and I’m 8 and a half years old,” said one girl. “Will this year’s winter be different from last year’s winter?”

Mazurek, standing at a different mic, said that was a cold yes: so far this winter’s been different from last year’s.

“We’ve had a lot of really warm sunny days with not a lot of snow,” she said. “We got snow yesterday, but we haven’t seen very many snowy days so far this winter. So far it’s been pretty different ... but from what we have so far, we are definitely expecting there to be less snow than we saw last winter.” She didn’t get specific about inches, pointing out that the late January snow was one of few snowfalls this season so far.

When given the opportunity to ask their own questions, a lot of hands went up in the air, taking by surprise some of the teachers and aides, who weren’t aware how much prep work the students had already done.

Anthony Maes for CPR News Students at Golden, Colo.'s Shelton Elementary School clamor to question climeotologist Allie Mazurek about this year's snow. Jan. 26, 2026.

One student’s question led to a surprising data point, illustrating what made last month’s weird weather one for the record books.

Liliian, who is 9 and in third grade, wanted to know: “How much colder was last year’s winter than this year’s winter?” And that led to a revelation many in the room did not know about – December 2025 was a record-breaker, weatherwise.

Anthony Maes for CPR News Liam, a student at Golden, Colo.'s Shelton Elementary School, questions climeotologist Allie Mazurek about this year's snow. Jan. 26, 2026.

“This past December,” Mazurek said, “we just had was actually our record warmest December that we’ve ever seen in recorded history in Colorado. The temperatures that we had in December were warmer than we’ve ever experienced, and we have about 130 years of data to base that off of, so that’s pretty crazy!”

Her response was met with wide eyes. “In December, our temperatures in Colorado were about 10 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than what we would normally expect for December, which is a really, really big number ... so, in fact, there were more days that were above 60 degrees than there were days that were not above 60 degrees. So it was very, very warm,” she said.

Anthony Maes for CPR News Aidan, a students at Golden, Colo.'s Shelton Elementary School, questions climeotologist Allie Mazurek about this year's snow. Jan. 26, 2026.

Lucia, also in third grade, wanted to know: “How many meteorologists does it take to predict the weather?”

“So there are lots of people behind a weather forecast,” Mazurek answered. “A lot of times, if you turn on the TV news, you'll see just one person giving you the weather. But at a news station for example, there's ... one person that tells you what the weather's going to be, but behind the scenes there's probably at least one or two meteorologists who are helping them make their forecast … those meteorologists also are getting all of their data from ... the National Weather Service.”

For the Colorado area, she said, out of the 130 offices across the United States, there’s one in Boulder, where ten meteorologists help make the forecast, she said.

Another student asked a question that sounded astute for someone so young, given its complexity.

“I'm Lucas and I'm in third grade and I'm 9 years old,” he said. “On the high elevation places such as Colorado, how come those places during the winter [that] are colder than, let's say Hawaii, even though they're mountains. So that means they're at a higher elevation, which means let's say it's the middle of the day, which means that they're closer to the sun. Why are they colder?”

Just in case the rest of the class didn’t follow along, he clarified: “Wouldn't they instead be hotter, because they're closer to the sun, instead of farther away, such as Hawaii?”

Mazurek slid right into that question.

“The mountains are colder because as you go up in our atmosphere, the atmosphere is thinner. There's less gases in it, and the gases in our atmosphere, they absorb the incoming heat from the sun. That's what helps keep us warm. If you're really high up on top of a mountain, the atmosphere there is very, very thin. So it can't really absorb very much heat from the sun because it's so thin.”

A question from 9-year-old Aaron had a safety component. “My question is, is it possible to get a white-out in Colorado?”

Defining a white-out as strong wind blowing fresh snow so hard it cuts down on visibility, Mazurek said yes. “That actually happens pretty often here in Colorado, especially over our mountain passes where you drive through,” she said. “If we had snow on the ground during those high winds, that would easily create white out conditions. When we have both of those two things together, that’s when we can get white-out conditions.”

Anthony Maes for CPR News Climeotologist Allie Mazurek talks to kids about the weather at Golden, Colo.'s Shelton Elementary School. Jan. 26, 2026.

Although she spent about a half hour answering student’s questions, it turned out that even a weather expert can get tripped up by an elementary schooler, as happened when a girl named Alice piped up with a question no one was expecting:

“I'm 8 years old and I'm in third grade. And my question is, why is snow called ‘snow’?”

Although Mazurek had an answer for everything else the students asked, this time she was snowed under: “I'm stumped by that one. I do not know the answer to that. That's a great question,” she said. “Yeah, I don't know. Yeah, you got me.”

Since this is Colorado Wonders, we went to an etymology website for the answer. Snow comes from Middle English “snou” or Old English “snaw.” We didn’t want to flake out on you, Alice, so wonder no more.