Parents of Evergreen High School shooter will not be charged

The parents of the teenager who shot two students and killed himself at Evergreen High School in September won't be charged, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old shooter, Desmond Holly, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the day of the shooting, Sept. 10, 2025. The two students who were shot both suffered critical injuries and had extensive hospital stays.

Investigators said they collected DNA samples from Holly’s parents and found no link between them and the firearm.

In January, the parents’ attorney notified investigators that the shooter’s grandparent was the owner of the firearm – a Smith & Wesson .38 Special Revolver first purchased in Florida in 1966, according to investigators.

The letter from the family’s attorney claimed the shooter did not have access to the handgun, as it was a family heirloom that was rarely seen or used and was stored out of sight in a locked gun safe. The letter stated it was seen in brief moments when it was opened by Holly’s dad.

The case will now close, unless new evidence emerges that warrants filing charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

“While not every investigation results in additional charges, our focus has always been on pursuing the truth and accountability wherever it could be legally established. We recognize the deep pain this tragedy continues to cause, and we share the community’s sorrow,” the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.