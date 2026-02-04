Crime, budget challenges and blight among Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham’s greatest concerns

Pueblo’s mayor wants to make the city a better place to live for everyone.

In her State of the City address on Tuesday, Mayor Heather Graham said she’s proud of her accomplishments during the last year. But she said spending cuts are necessary due to a continued budget shortfall.

“The city will continue to work to increase sales tax revenue,” she said, “and look for new ways to bring an influx of money to assist our budget constraints.”

The mayor said cuts include abolishing seven city staff positions, freezing 25 positions and reducing operating budgets across all city departments by 15 percent.

The statements come after voters declined to pass an increase to its sales tax in November.

Dan Boyce/CPR Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham in 2024.



Graham also spoke on crime, and how many types of crime are down in Pueblo. That's according to the city’s police reports from last year.



The mayor said the homicide rate is the lowest it's been in seven years and crimes like theft are also down. She said improved staffing and new technology are among the reasons for this decrease.

The city is supporting the community of unhoused people, Graham said, including plans for a new transitional shelter with private units.

“This brings a new opportunity to provide a space to safely allow residents and their pets to live on site,” she said. “Individuals will not have to choose between shelter or companionship with their pet that they love.”

Additionally, she said the city took ownership of the Pueblo Shelter in late 2024 and partnered with a nonprofit organization called SafeSide Recovery. She said other agencies are offering services like weekly pop-up health clinics, along with work, mental health and addiction recovery programs.

New firehouses, parks and business openings, along with infrastructure updates, demolition of blighted properties and a number of other issues, were covered in the address. The presentation also included several videos featuring local officials and residents talking about the city and some of its amenities, events and services.

The full report is available on the City of Pueblo’s website.