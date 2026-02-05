Beck, Asher White, Friko and more of the week’s best new songs

The Beck rarity "Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime" has officially hit streaming services and we can't get enough of it. We've also got new (not-yet-announced) projects from Friko and Asher White, a witchy new cut from the duo Sibyl, the Polish composer and guitarist Szymon Wójcik and more.
NPR Music's Lars Gotrich joins host Robin Hilton.
Featured songs and artists:
- Beck: "Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime," from Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime
- Rat Penat: "Kijiji," from Over Easy
- Friko: "Seven Degrees," from Something Worth Waiting For
- Sibyl: "Witch Wife," from Sibyl
- Asher White: "Casper," from Jessica Pratt
- Szymon Wójcik: "it's only begun," from when you rub your eyes, you see things you can't describe
