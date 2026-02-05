Beck, Asher White, Friko and more of the week’s best new songs

Beck (Courtesy Iliad Records/Capitol Records)

The Beck rarity "Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime" has officially hit streaming services and we can't get enough of it. We've also got new (not-yet-announced) projects from Friko and Asher White, a witchy new cut from the duo Sibyl, the Polish composer and guitarist Szymon Wójcik and more.

NPR Music's Lars Gotrich joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured songs and artists:

Beck: "Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime," from Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime

Rat Penat: "Kijiji," from Over Easy

Friko: "Seven Degrees," from Something Worth Waiting For

Sibyl: "Witch Wife," from Sibyl

Asher White: "Casper," from Jessica Pratt

Szymon Wójcik: "it's only begun," from when you rub your eyes, you see things you can't describe

