WIN! Tenor Andrea Bocelli at Red Rocks

Andrea Bocelli brings his velvety voice to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater on September 20 and 21 — and it will be pure magic.

That voice. That view. Be still our beating hearts!

The legendary tenor is celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Romanza," the album that sold more than 20 million copies worldwide and made Bocelli a household name.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, you could win a pair of tickets to one of these unforgettable performances!

Two winners will be drawn at random from all the entries received before Sunday, Feb. 8th, at midnight. Winners will be able to choose either concert.

Enter now and let the romance begin!

WHAT: Andrea Bocelli "Romanza" 30th anniversary tour

WHERE: Red Rocks Amphitheater

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 20 and Monday, Sept. 21

DEADLINE TO ENTER: Feb. 8 at midnight

