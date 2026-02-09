Updates to improve Colorado’s DMV access will make some services temporarily unavailable

If you’ve ever waited weeks for a DMV notice in the mail, stood in line just to check a registration status, or scrambled to renew something before a deadline — Colorado’s latest DMV update may be just what you’ve been hoping for. However, before services are updated, Coloradans will see services unavailable with disruptions scheduled for later this week, starting on Feb. 10.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is launching a major technology upgrade this month, rolling out a redesigned myDMV portal meant to make everyday DMV tasks faster, more secure and easier to manage online.

Once the upgrade is complete, Coloradans will be able to create a personal myDMV account that brings driver license and vehicle information together in one secure place.

Once logged in, users can:

See all registered vehicles in one dashboard

Check the status of a driver license or ID

Sign up for electronic renewal reminders instead of paper notices

Manage DMV transactions without visiting an office



The goal of the upgrade, according to the DMV’s website, is to reduce wait times, streamline services and move away from outdated systems that required more manual processing.

Even without creating a myDMV account, many services will still be available online, including:

Renewing or replacing a driver license, ID, or vehicle registration

Requesting duplicate titles or registrations

Scheduling DMV appointments

Paying fees or fines

Checking the status of mailed documents

Reporting the sale of a vehicle



Some secure actions, however, like updating certain personal information, may now require logging into a myDMV account.

When will service interruptions begin?

Here are the key dates to keep in mind if you have things to take care of with the DMV this week.

Tuesday, Feb. 10 (11:59 p.m.) – Some driver license services (renewals, upgrades, downgrades) go offline.

– Some driver license services (renewals, upgrades, downgrades) go offline. Friday, Feb. 13 (after hours) – Most online transactions and DMV Express kiosks are temporarily suspended.

– Most online transactions and DMV Express kiosks are temporarily suspended. Monday, Feb. 16 – System upgrade work concludes.

– System upgrade work concludes. Tuesday, Feb. 17 – myDMV services relaunch, though in-office scheduled appointments remain unavailable as staff complete training and final system checks.



Officials are encouraging residents who need to renew registrations, driver licenses, or complete other time-sensitive tasks to finish them online before the system temporarily goes offline on Tuesday, Feb. 10. Coloradans can explore the updated portal and create an account by clicking here.