Missy Woods, CBI investigator accused of mishandling evidence for years, facing her arraignment

The wheels are finally turning in the case against former Colorado Bureau of Investigation forensic scientist Yvonne “Missy” Woods, who faces 102 felony charges related to years of mishandling DNA evidence.

Woods, who worked for the bureau for 29 years, will either plead guilty or not guilty to the charges this week, assuming her arraignment is not postponed again. If she enters a plea, the case will move forward to trial.

Her arraignment has been pushed back several times, and more than a year has passed since she was first charged. At her last court date in January, Woods’ counsel requested more time to prepare and meet with the prosecutors, something prosecutor Darren Kafka said he was open to.

At the January court date, Judge Andrew Poland acknowledged that the case has been pending “for some time now” and said Wednesday would be the final arraignment date.

Here’s how we got here.

The charges

Woods, 65, faces 48 counts of attempting to influence a public servant, 52 counts of forgery of a government-issued document, one count of perjury and one count of cybercrime.

Her mishandling of evidence came to light in September 2023 after an intern’s project revealed anomalies in DNA evidence. Investigators determined Woods had manipulated data during the DNA testing process, leading to incomplete test results in some cases. Her alleged misconduct dates back to 2008, according to the lawsuit.

She was charged in January 2025 and turned herself in to Jefferson County authorities the following day. She was held there and later released on a $50,000 bond.

In October 2023, CBI began an internal investigation, and Woods was placed on administrative leave. She retired the following month.

CBI’s internal investigation found Woods deviated from standard protocols and cut corners, but did not falsify DNA matches or fabricate DNA profiles. CBI initially reported her errors had been identified in 1,003 cases.. As of August 2025, that number had risen to 1,045 cases, with the earliest affected case dating back to 2008.

In some instances, Woods deleted specific values on sexual assault DNA samples, indicating no male DNA was found, when it actually had been, according to the affidavit. When agents questioned Woods about this, she confirmed that had any male DNA been detected, no matter the amount, the involved agencies could have requested the lab do additional work, the affidavit says.

Mishandled evidence hits court cases

When the allegations against Woods became public, Corrie Caler — now the Chief Deputy District Attorney for the 23rd Judicial District — was prosecuting a 1985 cold case in Douglas County.

Caler said Woods’ actions completely changed the course of the case, because the mask the alleged killer Michael Jefferson wore was part of the evidence that Woods mishandled.

“When you're talking about cases that hinge on DNA and of this magnitude, it's disappointing to say the least, and disheartening and the distrust it creates in the system is also very concerning,” Caler said.

Ultimately, the plaintiff — who had lost her father in the murder — and the suspect, reached a plea agreement instead of going to trial. Despite DNA results linking Jefferson to the murder, Caler worried the scandal surrounding Woods’ work would have overshadowed the evidence.

“The DNA would've become the prominent concern, and it would've been something that we just couldn't predict how a jury would feel about it. And it's a gamble. At that point, you're gambling with really a victim's only chance of justice, and sometimes that gamble is not worth it if you can get a plea deal that recognizes the significance of the offense,” she said.

Caler didn’t want to risk going to trial.

“You have to weigh him walking away with nothing versus at least some conviction, some accountability and some justice for the victim,” Caler said.

Several cases have been tainted by the scandal. And in some, people who were imprisoned were released and are now awaiting a new trial. Like Michael Clark, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for a 1994 murder.

He was released in April after seeking a new trial for reasons including alleged jury misconduct and doubts in Woods’ methods. Clark will be retried in May.

Effects on CBI

Woods’ impact goes beyond the legal system. CBI is facing what the agency calls a “historic backlog” for DNA testing, which the agency says is primarily driven by the Woods investigation.

The backlog has affected victims of sexual assault – as CBI has struggled to meet state guidelines for processing of sexual assault kits and evidence. As a result, CBI is outsourcing some testing through this spring.

Steep costs

All of this is costly, too. State budget documents estimated the cost at $7.5 million. That figure includes the cost of re-testing cases, as well as expenses associated with district attorneys reviewing impacted cases, navigating the post-conviction review process and presenting cases for retrial.

The misconduct has also gathered the attention of lawmakers. In June, the legislature enacted the “Forensic Science Integrity” bill. It requires district attorneys to notify defendants if they’ve received notice about alleged wrongful investigations. The bill aims to help people seek post-conviction relief, though it’s still in its early days.