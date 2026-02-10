Democrats add Colorado Springs CD 5 to its list of seats to flip this fall

National Democrats are eyeing another seat in Colorado to flip this fall: the 5th Congressional District, centered around Colorado Springs.

“Democrats are on offense, and our map reflects the fact that everyday Americans are tired of Republicans’ broken promises and ready for change in Congress,” said DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene. She pointed to raising costs for health care, groceries and energy bills as examples for why voters are discontent with the current Republican majority.

Democrat’s bullishness comes as the party has continued to overperform in special elections across the country, the most recent a special election in Texas where the Democratic candidate for the state senate won by double digits in a district Trump won by 17 points in 2024.

Still, it will be a tough climb for Democrats to flip this Colorado seat. The 5th District, made up mainly of El Paso County, is the only congressional seat in the state that has never been held by a Democrat. And no other Democratic candidates have won in this district, including Gov. Jared Polis, who won the 3rd Congressional District, another district held by a GOP congress member.

The current incumbent, GOP Rep. Jeff Crank defeated his Democratic opponent in ’24 by about 14 points, overperforming Trump, who won by nine points.

“Congressman Crank won his first election in 2024 easily, he’ll win again in 2026. Washington DC Democrats have one of their own running in Colorado, so it’s not surprising that the Biden team is engaged,” said Nick Trainer, Crank senior advisor.

“National Democrats are stuck in political hallucination. Rep. Jeff Crank is a proven winner who has humiliated Democrats in this ruby red district because he delivers commonsense results for Coloradans, and this November will be no different.” National Republican Campaign Committee spokesman Zach Bannon said.

Democrats have a crowded primary field to take on freshman Crank, but Jessica Killin, a veteran and former chief of staff for Doug Emhoff, has out-raised Crank and has more cash on hand as the election year kicks off.

A strong candidate raised in Colorado Springs is one reason why the seat is now on the target list.

It also comes after The Cook Political Report moved the 5th District from a “Solid Republican” seat to a “Likely Republican” designation last month. It’s one of the few House seats that have consistently trended towards Democrats in the last few presidential races.

The 5th District joins the 8th Congressional District as seats that Democrats want to flip this November to regain control of the U.S. House.