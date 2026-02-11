Driver convicted of hitting and killing rising cycling star Magnus White faces new charges

Yeva Smilianska, who was convicted last year for the hit-and-run death of USA Junior National Team cyclist Magnus White, is facing new felony charges.

Smilianska was in the process of applying for early release to community corrections when the new charges came to light. She was denied an early release last month.

According to the arrest affidavit, the charges stemmed from when she was employed at 3’s Bar in Longmont. The bar’s bookkeeper contacted the manager after discovering that Smilanska deposited six checks twice from 2023 to 2025.

One paycheck was originally issued on April 3, 2023, for $409.26. The check was deposited and cleared on April 13, 2023. It was cleared a second time on April 8, 2025, just two days after she was convicted.

All six checks appear to have cleared for a second time between the time of Smilianska’s conviction and sentencing hearing in June of last year.

The repeated deposits were discovered in August 2025. The bar lost $2,023.70 as a result. Longmont Police were issued a warrant on Jan. 12, and Smilanska was charged with theft and fraud by check of more than $2,000, but less than $5,000.

White’s parents, Jill and Michael White, released a statement through their White Line Foundation upon learning about the new charges. They acknowledged that they had known about her referral denial for some time and believed that the rejection was not due to the new charges.

“We now know that this felony criminal conduct was occurring throughout 2023-2024, before, during, and after this individual killed our son,” said the Whites in their joint statement. “However, we want to be clear that this latest felony charge has nothing to do with Magnus' case. We remain committed to ensuring accountability and justice for Magnus and all victims of traffic violence. We are grateful to our community, Governor Polis, and the Colorado State Patrol for standing with us in opposing this individual's release.”

Smilianska was convicted last April of reckless vehicular homicide. Magnus White was heading home from a training ride on Highway 119 outside of Boulder in July 2023. At the time, White was a few days away from representing the USA in the Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships in Scotland.

At the time of the accident, Smilianska had told Colorado State Troopers that a steering wheel malfunction caused her to veer off the road and hit White. An investigation found that the car’s steering was fully functional.

It was later revealed during the trial that Smilianska and a friend had stayed up the night before drinking and singing. Against the advice of her friend, she drove home the next morning without proper sleep. Smilianska passed out and struck White. The 17-year-old died later from his injuries. She was sentenced to four years in prison.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office stated that the new charges don't render her ineligible for Community Corrections, but they can have an influence on her community corrections review and parole status.

A defendant is eligible for community corrections 16 months prior to the parole eligibility date. For non-violent offenses, which include vehicular homicide, offenders are eligible for parole at 50 percent of time served. While Smilianska’s application was denied in Boulder County, she does have another application pending in Larimer County. She can reapply for community corrections in Boulder County in six months.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, she is currently housed at the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo. Her next parole hearing date is scheduled for December. Smilianska is eligible for parole on March 1, 2027.