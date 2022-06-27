Summerfest
Summer in Colorado means sunshine, gorgeous greenery and adventure — but it also means classical music! Let CPR Classical take you to some of Colorado’s most gorgeous destinations with Summerfest 2022, June 16-August 21. Hear recordings of world-class music from Colorado’s wide array of outdoor and unique venues every day on CPR Classical throughout the summer.
And if you're looking for live music, CPR Classical keeps you up-to-date on upcoming events and where to hear musicians from around the world at festivals across the state. Be it symphonies in ski towns or metropolitan chamber music, CPR Classical can help you plan your summer of music.
Check out Summerfest 2022
- Summerfest Postcards are audio snapshots of some of Colorado’s summertime classical music festivals. There are nearly 20 festivals across the state, from a small chamber music series in Denver, to a mountain festival so large it drives the summer economy of its host town.
