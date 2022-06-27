Colorado Spotlight with David Ginder and Jean Inaba

Hosts: David Ginder and Jean Inaba

When: Monday-Friday at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at noon

Colorado is home to an abundance of top notch classical musicians. You won't have a problem finding great classical concerts to go to here in the Centennial state any time of the year. In addition, world-class sololists regularly perform in our state. Colorado Spotlight shines the light on these terrific performers and performances every day at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., including exclusive performances recorded in the CPR Performance Studio.

For more from the performance studio, check out CPR Classical's Youtube channel.

To hear Colorado Spotlight and other CPR Classical shows, listen now with the player above!