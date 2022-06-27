Colorado Spotlight with David Ginder and Jean Inaba
Hear the best from our own backyard.
Hosts: David Ginder and Jean Inaba
When: Monday-Friday at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at noon
Colorado is home to an abundance of top notch classical musicians. You won't have a problem finding great classical concerts to go to here in the Centennial state any time of the year. In addition, world-class sololists regularly perform in our state. Colorado Spotlight shines the light on these terrific performers and performances every day at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., including exclusive performances recorded in the CPR Performance Studio.
