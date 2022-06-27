Essential Classics Saturdays with Jessie Jacobs
Today's artists, eras and masterpieces — the perfect starting point.
Host: Jessie Jacobs
When: Saturdays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Metropolitan Opera runs December through mid-June, Saturdays at 11am)
Saturdays aren't just for chores and soccer games. Brighten your day with beloved classical favorites. Find out about the melodies you remember from Fantasia Looney Tunes, discover why some music has stood the test of time and explore new essentials from the last century with host Jessie Jacobs
It's your time to hear the hits and discover new favorites. Whether you are new or old to classical music, you're sure to discover (or rediscover) something to love.
And continue your discovery of the essentials with our podcast Great Composers.
Can't get enough of the essentials? Read more:
- The Beethoven 9 offers an in-depth exploration of Ludwig van Beethoven’s nine symphonies, featuring host Monika Vischer and Beethoven biographer Jan Swafford.
- Celebrate Black History Month with a sampling of contemporary Black composers you should know.
- Impressionist painter Claude Monet said his art was only for himself – “By nature, that means I’m selfish.”