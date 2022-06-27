Five O’Clock Bach with Matt Weesner
A touchstone of your day and some refreshment for the soul.
Host: Matt Weesner
When: Monday-Friday at 5 p.m.
Five O'Clock Bach marks the traditional end to the work day and your chance to explore the genius of Johann Sebastian Bach with Matt Weesner. Celebrate the moment with 5-20 minutes of every weekday.
Whether you need respite from the drive home or a pick me up after a hard day, make time for yourself and the works of J.S. Bach weekday afternoons.
To hear Five O'Clock Bach, The Baroque Show and other CPR Classical shows, listen now with the player above!
