Morning Show
The Morning Show airs Monday through Fridays 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. hosted by Jeremy Petersen.
Sept. 1, 2020
Recently on the national program The Takeaway, former CPR journalist Lee Hill shared his experience from his time here. Hill’s story, as well as feedback from our current staff, has led to deep introspection at Colorado Public Radio. These are hard lessons about the harmful effects of white privilege and implicit bias.
Read the full statement from our President & CEO.
CPR Classical's 10-week summer festival features a star-studded concert series of today's greatest performers and Colorado's own world-class festivals and musicians. We're providing a front row seat in your own home or your lawn to the best soundtrack for your summer.
The B-Side Summer Music Series is going virtual this year. Indie 102.3 has partnered with MCA Denver to bring you the rooftop performances virtually. Watch every Friday at noon on Indie 102.3's Facebook page or listen at 9 p.m. each week.