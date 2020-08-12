Public Information About KRCC

KRCC makes accessible a series of public documents and information as part of our commitment to honoring our Federal Communications Commission (FCC) license and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) requirements, which provides a portion of our annual support. If you have questions or need assistance, please contact us.

Office & Studios:

KRCC/Colorado College

912 N. Weber Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Telephone:

(719) 473-4801

(800) 748-2727

(719) 473-7863 fax

KRCC and all listed transmitters (bold) and translators are licensed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to Colorado College:



88.5–Westcliffe / Gardner

89.1 KECC-La Junta

89.5 KWCC-FM Woodland Park

89.9–Limon

90.1–Manitou Springs

91.1-Trinidad (Downtown)

91.5 KRCC-Colorado Springs / Pueblo -- Lake George / Florissant / Hartsel

91.7 KCCS-Starkville / Trinidad / Raton, NM

94.1–Walsenburg / La Veta

95.7–Salida / Buena Vista / Villa Grove

105.7–Cañon City

KRCC Community Advisory Board

The purpose of a CAB is as an advisory and support role only - no fiduciary or decision-making powers are granted. The CAB reviews the programming goals established by station; review the community service provided by the station; review the impact on the community of the significant policy decisions rendered by the station; and advise the governing board of the station whether the programming and other significant policies of the station are meeting the specialized educational and cultural needs of the communities served by the station. The CAB has no decision making powers, but serves as a sounding board for station management.

The KRCC CAB meets at least three times per year with four meetings scheduled. All meeting dates, times and locations will be posted below and broadcast on KRCC at least seven days before the meeting. Meetings are open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Closed CAB meetings will have the reason listed.

Per Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) stipulations, all CAB meetings are open to the public unless proprietary information or personnel issues are scheduled to be discussed. Then all or a portion of a meeting may be closed to discuss those matters but notification will be given.

KRCC is a community service licensed by the FCC to Colorado College. Colorado College is the holder of KRCC's FCC license and as such their Board of Trustee meeting portions directly discussing KRCC business matters will be open to the public with the same exceptions as above. Their Board of Trustees (link goes to current board members of Colorado College) meetings are closed to the public except in instances where they are discussing KRCC matters. Notification will be given to the public on-air and online when a Colorado College meeting involves KRCC.

Colorado College Board of Trustees

Colorado College Bylaws

Community Advisory Board (CAB) Members:

Jane Turnis - ex officio

Jeff Bieri - ex officio

Brian Best

John Dick

Allison Towe

Steve Kern

Dr. Rick Idler

Matt Mayberry

Dinny Weber

Open Seat

Cynthia Nimerichter - Committee Member

KRCC 2020 CAB Meetings

July 21, 6 p.m. - virtual meeting via Google Hangouts. Closed to public per CPB allowance for COVID-19 social distancing.

- virtual meeting via Google Hangouts. Closed to public per CPB allowance for COVID-19 social distancing. Feb. 13, 2 p.m. - Tutt Library Room 201, 1021 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs 80903

KRCC 2019 CAB Meetings

August 15th, 2019

December 5th, 2019

Meetings will take place at 5:30pm at the station at 912 N. Weber St, Colorado Springs 80903 unless otherwise noted.

KRCC CAB Bylaws

Annual Audited Financial Statements & CPB Financial Report Information

Colorado College is an equal opportunity employer.

KRCC Reporting & News Ethics

KRCC is committed to objectiveness, truth and fairness in reporting. We currently follow and subscribe to the ethics policies laid forth by the following professional organizations:

Public Media Code of Integrity

Society of Professional Journalists

Public Radio News Directors Inc

KRCC CPB Local Content & Services Report

Read more about our activities in FY 2018

You may contact any of the KRCC senior staff below by phone at (719) 473-4801

Jeff Bieri, General Manager, jeff@krcc.org

Mike Procell, Operations Manager, mike@krcc.org

Andrea Chalfin, Managing Editor, achalfin@krcc.org

Jeanette Hohman, Underwriting Sales Mgr, jhohman@krcc.org

Donor Information

KRCC Privacy Policy

Donors have a right to withdraw their consent of disclosure of personal data. Please email membership@krcc.org or call 719-473-4801.

Copyright Infringement Policy Notification