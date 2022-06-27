Midday Mozart with Karla Walker
Music from a genius to inspire your day.
Host: Karla Walker
When: Monday-Friday at noon for a half hour
Count on Midday Mozart, hosted by Karla Walker, as the ultimate break in your day. Explore concertos, symphonies, sonatas and more from one of history's most gifted musicians.
Whether you pack your own lunch or grab some takeout, make it the perfect lunch break with the genius of Mozart.
If you're looking for an adventure with Karla Walker outside of lunch time, check out our podcast Great Composers and Mozart Snapshots with pianist Katie Mahan!
- Wolfgang Mozart’s father, Leopold, often gets a bad rap in history as a domineering, fame-obsessed father who exploited his children’s talents. There is a kernel of truth in those accusations. But he was also funny and smart, well-educated, and skilled at navigating upper crust society.
- CPR Classical shines a special spotlight on the 18th-century composer during his January 27 birthday.
- It’s no surprise why Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is the most recognizable classical composer: memorable melodies, a wicked sense of humor, and music with a serious sense of humanity. A child prodigy and prolific composer who’s music is just as familiar in the concert hall as it is in a film soundtrack.