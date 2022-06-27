Night Music
End the day right.
When: Every evening from 9 p.m. to midnight
Feel the restorative power of classical music every night beginning at 9 p.m. on CPR Classical. As the moon rises each evening, you'll hear the quieter side of classical music - works to help you unwind, relax and maybe even sleep a little better.
End the every day on a high note with CPR Classical - just what you need at the end of any day.
