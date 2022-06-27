Sing! with David Ginder

Host: David Ginder

When: Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sunday mornings are special times. They have a feel all their own of introspection, reflection, and rejuvenation. Find some balance before the busy workweek gets underway with uplifting choral music that inspires. Join host David Ginder to explore the wide world of vocal music through the ages, including Gregorian chant, oratorios, spirituals, opera and beyond.

Tune in for a weekly reset and prepare for the week ahead.

