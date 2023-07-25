Indie 102.3 Sweepstakes
Win a trip for 2 to Wilco's Sky Blue Sky music festival in Mexico!
Sky Blue Sky is an intimate, all-inclusive, music vacation featuring performances on 3 stages in Riviera Maya, Mexico, December 2-6, 2023. Enter here with or without a gift for a chance to win 2 passes to this 4-night concert experience in paradise. Lineup includes:
Make a gift of $12/month or more and you can also receive two sets of Indie 102.3 coasters!
The sweepstakes opens July 25, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. MDT and closes August 10, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. MDT. View full sweepstakes rules.
What's included:
- Five days, four nights at the Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel, Mexico (December 2-6, 2023)
- Airfare for two from Denver International Airport + transfers to the hotel
- All-inclusive stay for two people (lodging, food, drinks, cocktails and all concerts)
- Two passes to the four-night concert experience featuring three concert stages (afternoons on the beach, evenings at the Main Stage and late-night dance parties)
- Three shows by Wilco plus performances by 13 other artists
- Curated activities including workshops with musicians, waterpark access, beachfront yoga and more.
The full package has a value of up to $5,000.
And while you’re enjoying this vacation, you can feel good knowing you supported music discovery and a vibrant local music scene for Indie 102.3 listeners.
