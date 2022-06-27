The Baroque Show with Jean Inaba
A treasure trove of music from an imaginative era.
Host: Jean Inaba
When: Saturday 6-8 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-noon
A weekly exploration of the rich music from the 17th and 18th centuries. Jean Inaba leads you through the development and spread of opera, the birth of the concerto and the sonata, and the genius of composers like Bach, Handel and Monteverdi.
Dive into the era of Pachelbel's Canon and Vivaldi's Four Seasons on the weekend Baroque Show.
- A Boulder-based choral group explores an unusual chapter in the history of classical music this weekend. Seicento Baroque Ensemble will perform Baroque music written by indigenous composers in Latin America in the 16th and 17th centuries. The program focuses on music by Aztec and Nahua composers from what’s now Mexico and El Salvador.