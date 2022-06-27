The Baroque Show with Jean Inaba

Host: Jean Inaba

When: Saturday 6-8 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-noon

A weekly exploration of the rich music from the 17th and 18th centuries. Jean Inaba leads you through the development and spread of opera, the birth of the concerto and the sonata, and the genius of composers like Bach, Handel and Monteverdi.

Dive into the era of Pachelbel's Canon and Vivaldi's Four Seasons on the weekend Baroque Show.

