Can’t Hardly Wait: Our Most Anticipated Music & Shows Of 2020 (1st Quarter Edition)

Hope springs eternal in the hearts of music fans. What's better than the anticipation that builds while watching an entire calendar year's worth of new album and show announcements pile up (next to actually hearing the music and seeing the performances, at least)?

What dates are you circling? What's got your teeth rattling with anticipation? Our staff weighs in on the new releases and shows they're most looking forward to during the first quarter of this still fresh, new year.

Bruce Trujillo, Host/Programming Assistant

Album: Frances Quinlan's "Likewise," to see what she does outside of Hop Along.

Show: I'm probably most excited for Lucero at Mission Ballroom on Jan. 25, an extension of their annual Block Party that normally takes place in their hometown of Memphis. This is the first Western Block Party.

Rebekah Romberg, Host/Production Editor

Album: La Roux's "Supervision" out Feb. 7. La Roux's best known for the 2009 hit "Bulletproof," which remains one of my absolute favorites. It truly is perfection to my ears. So when I heard La Roux was putting out a third album, their first in more than 5 years, I was floored. Here's hoping there's another single to meet the level of "Bulletproof" on this one.

Show: Ezra Furman at the Bluebird on Feb. 22 with Kelley Stoltz. Ezra Furman has a unique energy that's captured in his produced music. I have been waiting for YEARS to see that energy live, and I cannot wait.

Willobee Carlan, Program Director

Album: Tame Impala's "The Slow Rush" out Feb. 14. I've been digging the few releases off this record so far. Hoping it holds up to what we've heard so far.

Show: Cold War Kids at the Ogden Theater on Jan. 22. I need a reason?

Nathaniel Rateliff (Rett Rogers)

Alisha Sweeney, Host/Colorado Music Coordinator

Album: Nathaniel Rateliff "And It's Still Alright" out Feb. 14. Rateliff calls this album, "a reminder that we all go through hardship, but regardless of the hardship everything ends up where it’s supposed to. I still continue to live and I still continue to find joy. I think that’s the theme of the record."

Show: This is a tough call, because seeing live music of artists I adore is one of the greatest joys in my life. But if I had to narrow these first few months down, Canadian indie rock royalty The New Pornographers (on Feb. 15) and Wolf Parade (here Feb. 8) never disappoint. Both of them will perform at Gothic Theatre.

Demi Harvey, Digital and Social Media Editor

Album: I have two albums: First, Moses Sumney's, "græ" (out in February). His last album, "Aromanticism" was one of my favorites of the decade. I love Moses' lyrics and production, he's truly a talent. This is only the first part of his album coming out this year, the other half is out in May. Also, Grimes' "Miss Anthropocene" (out Feb. 21st). The singles she's released so far have been dark and powerful and I'm excited for the full length. Grimes is such a mystery and I'm so interested in everything she puts out.

Show:King Princess at the Ogden Theatre Feb. 2nd! I've been obsessed with her since early last year and her SNL performance was so fun. I've heard she's great live and I can't wait to see her.

Zach Gilltrap, Producer/Host

Album: I'm most excited about ... Phantogra— ... er ... Broken Bel— ... er ... Wolf Parade's "Thin Mind."

Show: Tame Impala or Wolf Parade or White Denim. Yes, I have commitment issues.

Courtesy of Dylan Glasgow Guice Seratones

Jessi Whitten, Music Director/Host

Album: Caroline Rose's "Superstar" out March 6. I find Caroline Rose utterly delightful. It'll be hard to measure up to 2018's "Loner," but the first new single already shines, delivering my favorite lyrics of 2020 so far with: "I'm so in love with myself, it's so romantic."

Show: Seratones are playing Larimer Lounge Feb. 28, and I imagine it might be the last time they come through town and play that intimate a venue. Catch 'em up close before they blow up any more!

Jeremy Petersen, Morning Host/Producer

Album: Algiers' "There is No Year" out Jan. 17. The Atlanta/London band has created two fervent albums of righteous doom-soul thus far, and based on early single "Dispossession," this third installment somehow promises to up the ante.

Show: New Pornographers at the Gothic Theatre on Feb. 15th. Even without Mr. Dan Bejar (Destroyer), the almost full version of the band (including Carl Newman, Neko Case, Kathryn Calder, Todd Fancey, etc.) is still a thing to behold. And drawing on that back catalog?? Book it.