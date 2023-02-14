Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Colorado Public Radio

From CPR President and CEO Stewart Vanderwilt:

Colorado is made up of a diverse population of people of many races, ethnicities, educational backgrounds, political perspectives, genders and sexual orientations, and other differences and abilities. For more than fifty years, Colorado Public Radio has grown to provide radio and digital services offered free and available to everyone. Yet, many in the Centennial State have not often heard their community, their perspective, their experiences on the radio, nor regularly seen their faces or stories represented in the services we provide.

The result is that many in our state do not feel heard nor seen. The lack of visibility has created perceptions that these individuals and their stories are not part of our collective story. That neglect has reinforced stereotypes and helped preserve systems that discriminate and take power from some, leaving it for those whose voice and experience is represented.

If Colorado is to be a state where every voice matters, where each individual is valued for their unique experience and perspective, then each community — and the range of perspectives within it — is important to the statewide conversation. Everyone has a role to play in helping shape a state that values each individual for who they are and what they bring to our collective “whole.”

Only when our media in general, and Colorado Public Radio in particular, are reflective of the people, voices, experiences and stories from across our four corners will those of privilege and those neglected be treated equitably.

CPR believes we can work to make Colorado a safer and more inclusive place for all to belong, contribute and participate.

On this page, you will see an overview of CPR’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as actions taken. This page covers our efforts both within our organization and as a public media organization with a responsibility to the community. Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are ongoing and ever-evolving, and we will update this page as our commitment continues.

DEI Commitment Statement

At Colorado Public Radio we recognize diversity, equity and inclusion are essential in helping the organization achieve our mission: to deliver meaningful news, music and cultural experiences to everyone in Colorado by using the power of the human voice.

CPR is committed to transforming itself into an anti-racist, more inclusive and respectful organization. Colorado Public Radio’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is an investment in its own future and indeed the future of Colorado. We will be an organization that leads in inclusion and diversity and doesn’t wait for others to make a difference before we do.

Internally, we are committed to creating a work environment of inclusion and belonging. Colorado Public Radio’s staff will be reflective of the people and voices from our four corners. We are committed to hiring practices in which each individual is valued for their experience and perspective. We are committed to retaining our staff and helping each individual grow, advance in their career and thrive both professionally and personally. We will embody an equitable workplace structure with policies, practices and systems that guide our actions and hold us accountable to our commitment.

Our services strive to improve the understanding of challenges, experiences and perspectives of all Coloradans. Externally, our music, reporting, content and events will enrich lives and elevate the diversity of voices in Colorado, especially those from communities that have been underrepresented, underserved, and misrepresented by the media. We will continue to increase civic engagement and lead deeper conversations in our communities.

In return, our results will include:

Content, storytelling and experiences that enrich the lives of our audience and staff

Greater visibility for underrepresented Coloradans

An internal culture where everyone can come to work as their authentic selves

At Colorado Public Radio we recognize our diversity, equity and inclusion journey will never be finished. This will be an ongoing and intentional investment, and it is not restricted to just one initiative or statement. We are aiming high because we know eliminating inequity requires more than just making incremental change. The work is hard, but it is essential, and we are committed to doing it.

How CPR began its DEI journey