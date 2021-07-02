Recent Awards
2021
Public Media Journalists Association
- Newscast, Second Place
- Long Documentary, Second Place, for "The Long Lonely Lake", Dan Boyce
- Investigation, Second Place, for Shot's Fired, Ben Markus, Allison Sherry and Chuck Murphy
- Commentary, Second Place, for This Nuggets Playoff Run Is Making It OK To Feel Good Again, Vic Vela
Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)
- Breaking News for coverage of the East Troublesome fire
- Digital for CPR News’ online COVID-19 coverage
- Continuing Coverage for CPR News’ coverage of health inequities in the pandemic and coronavirus vaccine rollout in Colorado
- Excellence in Sound for A Colorado Spruce’s Journey To Becoming The US Capitol Christmas Tree
- Feature Reporting for Black And Latino Officers Bring Their Own Experiences With Racism To The Job
- Investigative Reporting for Shots Fired: An Investigation Into Police Shootings
- News Documentary for “The Long Lonely Lake”
- Sports Reporting for The Nuggets Are Making It OK To Feel Good Again
These entries now advance to the national Murrow competition.
The Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health Reporting from the National Press Foundation
According to the National Press Foundation, the Mattingly Award recognizes exemplary journalism that illuminates and advances the understanding of mental health issues and treatments for the illness. Boyce won the award in recognition of his audio documentary “The Long Lonely Lake,” published as a bonus episode of CPR’s podcast “Back from Broken.” “The Long Lonely Lake” details Boyce’s own mental breakdown and his journey back to health.
The Society of Professional Journalists Top of the Rockies Awards
Awards for CPR News (Extra Large-Newsroom Category)
- Ag and Environment: News, First Place, Safety Fears Hang In The Air After A Benzene Spike At A Greeley School With A Neighboring Oil And Gas Well, Allison Herrera, Michael Elizabeth Sakas, Alison Borden, Chuck Murphy, Hart Van Denburg
- Beat Reporting, COVID-19 health impacts, John Daley, Kate Schimel
- Education: News, First Place, Inside Room 132: How One Colorado School Embarks On In-Person Learning, Jenny Brundin, Kate Schimel
- Enterprise Reporting, First Place, Shots Fired: An investigation of police shootings in Colorado, Ben Markus, Allison Sherry, Chuck Murphy, Jim Hill, Kevin Beaty, Hart Van Denburg, Kevin Dale
- Feature Photography/Videography, First Place, What A Time To Become An American, Hart Van Denburg, Avery Lill, Rachel Estabrook
- Health: News, First Place, COVID-19 Long Haulers, Claire Cleveland, Hart Van Denburg, Kate Schimel
- Pandemic Photography/Videography, First Place, Pregnant And On a Ventilator: This Colorado Mom Survived Coronavirus And Just Gave Birth, Hart Van Denburg
- Podcast, Back from Broken, Vic Vela, Brad Turner, Rebekah Romberg, Rachel Estabrook, Curtis Fox
- Politics: News, First Place, Colorado's Third Congressional District Race, Caitlyn Kim, Michelle Fulcher, Sandra Fish, Megan Verlee, Carl Bilek, Ryan Warner, Jim Hill, Hart Van Denburg
- Social Justice Reporting, First Place, The inequities in Colorado's COVID-19 response, John Daley, Andrea Dukakis, Kate Schimel, Chuck Murphy, Paolo Zialcita, Elena Rivera, Esteban Hernandez, Kevin Beaty, Hart Van Denburg, Andrew Kenney, Jim Hill, Phil Maravilla, Ryan Warner, Avery Lill, Carl Bilek, Claire Cleveland, Donna Bryson
- Breaking News Story, Second Place, The East Troublesome Fire, Hart Van Denburg, Alison Borden, Dan Boyce, Michael Elizabeth Sakas, Kevin Beaty, Corey Jones, Ana Campbell, Sam Brasch, Nathaniel Minor, Dave Burdick, Alex Scoville, Jim Hill, Francie Swidler, Esteban Hernandez
- Enterprise Reporting, Second Place, How Colorado Caught COVID-19, Ben Markus, Allison Sherry, Chuck Murphy, Jim Hill, Kevin Beaty, Hart Van Denburg, Kevin Dale
- Mental Health: News, Second Place, Healthcare Worker Burnout, John Daley, Hart Van Denburg, Kate Schimel
- Podcast, Second Place, On Something, Ann Marie Awad, Curtis Fox, Mark Pagan, Rebekah Romberg, Brad Turner, Dennis Funk
- Mental Health: Feature, Third Place,The Long Lonely Lake, Dan Boyce, Bishop Sand, Dennis Funk, Alisa Barba
- Politics: News, Third Place, Election Conspiracy Theorists Focused On One Man In Colorado. His Life Will Never Be The Same, Bente Birkeland, Megan Verlee
Awards for Denverite (Medium Newsroom Category)
- Feature Photography/Videography, First Place,Deportation made her a single mother. Now, Christina Zaldivar may leave the only city she's called home., Kevin J. Beaty
- Multimedia Story, First Place, Denver's coroners, our advocates for the dead, are busier than ever, Kevin J. Beaty
- Social Justice Photography/Videography, First Place, “Protests for racial justice,” Kevin J. Beaty
- Social Justice Reporting, First Place, Aftermath of protests against police violence and systemic racism, David Sachs
- Ag and Environment: News, Third Place, Air Quality Data Reporting, Kevin J. Beaty
- Public Service, Third Place, RTD's domain, David Sachs
Colorado Broadcasters Association
Awards of Excellence
- Best News Feature, Report or Series, Marching with King: After 50 Years, A Coloradan’s Emotional Return to Selma, Anthony Cotton, Rachel Estabrook, Michael Hughes
- Best Mini-Documentary or Series (public radio stations only), The Long Lonely Lake, Dan Boyce, Bishop Sand, Dennis Funk
- Best Radio Podcast, On Something: Cannabis on the Menu, Ann Marie Awad, Rebekah Romberg, Dennis Funk
Certificates of Merit
- Best News Coverage of a Single Event, CPR’s coverage of the spread of the East Troublesome Fire, CPR News team
- Best Mini-Documentary or Series (public radio stations only), Monet Mondays, Monika Vischer, Karla Walker, CPR Classical Team
Full list of CBA awards (must watch videos in order to see awards lists).
2020
Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)
- Investigative Reporting for CPR investigates lobbyists’ influence on Denver’s mayor
- Feature Reporting for the With(In) Podcast
- Sports Reporting for CPR reports on handball in “Old Denver”
The Associated Press Television and Radio Awards
- Best Sports Feature Story, First Place, Colorado Vintage Base Ball League Keeps the Old Timey Game Alive, Vic Vela, Andrew Villegas
- Best Continuing Coverage, First Place, Teens Under Stress, CPR News staff
- Best Continuing Coverage, Second Place, The Crisis at the Denver Regional Transportation District, Nathaniel Minor, Kate Schimel
- Best Use of Sound, Second Place, Mars? Nope. Students Take to Great Sand Dunes to Test Robots, Dan Boyce, Megan Verlee
- Best Feature Story, Second Place, The With(In) Podcast Takes You Inside Prison, Made By The Inmates Who Live The Reality, Stephanie Wolf, Kelley Griffin
- Best Documentary, Second Place, How Mass Shooting Survivors Help Each Other, Nathaniel Minor, Rachel Estabrook
- Best Digital Presence, Second Place, CPR News online, Dave Burdick and Jim Hill
- Best Special Programming, Second Place, The Lasting Impact of Child Sexual Abuse, Ryan Warner, Xandra McMahon
The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie® Award
The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation awarded CPR reporter Jenny Brundin a Gracie® Award (News Feature - Radio Non-Commercial Local) for her work on the "Teens Under Stress" series. The Gracies® have honored individual achievement and exemplary programming created by, for and about women in all facets of media and entertainment for 45 years.
The Society of Professional Journalists - Colorado Chapter
- Journalist of the Year, to CPR News for the "Teens Under Stress" project
- Spot News Photography, First Place, Promised Snow Snarls The Front Range, Closes State Govt. And Will Certainly Mess With Your Travel Plans, Hart Van Denburg
- Politics: Enterprise, Reporting, Second Place, CPR investigates the personnel problems plaguing a new state ethics commissioner, Bente Birkeland, Megan Verlee, Chuck Murphy
- General Website Excellence, First Place, CPR News online, Dave Burdick, Jim Hill, Hart Van Denburg, Francie Swidler, Alex Scoville, Alison Borden, Andrew Villegas
- General Podcasting Excellence, First Place, CPR's Since Columbine, Andrea Dukakis, Rachel Estabrook, Nathaniel Minor, Kevin Dale, Jon Pinnow
- Breaking News Story, Second Place, CPR News' coverage of the bomb cyclone, Dave Burdick, Andrew Villegas, Jim Hill, Hayley Sanchez, Natalia Navarro, Megan Verlee, Dan Boyce, Michelle P. Fulcher, Ryan Warner, Dan Schneider, Kevin J. Beaty, Donna Bryson
- Business Enterprise Reporting, First Place, and Multimedia Story, First Place, CPR investigates businesses' influence on Denver's mayor's office, Ben Markus, Kevin Dale, Rachel Estabrook, Jim Hill
- Ag and Environment: General Reporting, First Place, It’s Raining Plastic In Parts Of Colorado, Michael Elizabeth Sakas, Kelley Griffin, Jim Hill
- Health: Enterprise Reporting, First Place, CPR's coverage of the vaping epidemic, John Daley, Kate Schimel
- Marijuana Enterprise Reporting, First Place, Weed's Legal Hangover, Ann Marie Awad, Brad Turner, Curtis Fox, Rachel Estabrook, Kevin Dale
- Best Solutions Journalism, Second Place, Climate Change Variety Hour, Ryan Warner, Carl Bilek, Matt Herz, Michael Hughes, Grace Hood, Paul Karolyi
- Sports: General Reporting, First Place, and Feature Photography, Second Place, Colorado Vintage Baseball League Keeps The Old Timey Game Alive, Hart Van Denburg
- News Photography, First Place, Frustrated With Adults, STEM School Shooting Survivors Take Over Vigil in Highlands Ranch, Kevin J. Beaty
- News Photography, Second Place, In Early-Morning Roundups, Denver Grabs Geese In City Parks To Kill Them And Send Meat To Hungry Families, Kevin J. Beaty
- News Photography, Third Place, Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke visits Aurora to talk about gun control, Hart Van Denburg
- A&E and Food: Single Story, First Place, Colorado Ballet Hopes This Years Nutcracker Is The Last Held Together By Duct Tape And Glue, Stephanie Wolf, Kelley Griffin
- Multimedia Story, Third Place, Beloved Saber-Toothed Cat At The Denver Museum Of Nature & Science Gets Dental Work, New Roars, Sam Brasch, Kevin J. Beaty, Jim Hill, Megan Verlee
- Health: General Reporting, First Place, Colorado Is A Hotbed Of Teen Vaping, But Lacks The Tools To Help Kids Quit, John Daley, Kate Schimel
- Health: General Reporting, Second Place, How medical translators could slow America's maternal mortality crisis, Sam Brasch, Megan Verlee, Dave Burdick
- Education: General Reporting, Second Place, Amelia's audio diary, Jenny Brundin, Kate Schimel
- Ag and Environment: Enterprise, First Place, CPR investigates methane reporting in Colorado, Grace Hood, Kate Schimel, Allison Herrera, Chuck Murphy
The Colorado Broadcasters Association
Awards:
- Best Public Affairs Program, CPR’s special “Guns, Hate and Mental Health” (Colorado Matters team)
- Best Mini-Documentary or Series, CPR’s Since Columbine, Nathaniel Minor, Andrea Dukakis, Rachel Estabrook
- Best News Special or Public Affairs Special, CPR reports on the lasting impact of child sexual abuse, Ryan Warner, Xandra McMahon, Carl Bilek
- Best Use of Digital/Social Media, CPR’s Teen Phone Use on Instagram, Francie Swidler, Kevin Beaty, Kate Schimel
- Best Radio Podcast, CPR’s On Something, Ann Marie Awad, Brad Turner, Curtis Fox
Certificates of Merit:
- Best News Feature, Report or Series, CPR reports on bike safety in Colorado, Nathaniel Minor, Kate Schimel
- Best News Special or Public Affairs Special, CPR’s Climate Change Variety Hour, Ryan Warner, Grace Hood, Matt Herz
- Best Radio Podcast, CPR’s Since Columbine, Nathaniel Minor, Andrea Dukakis, Rachel Estabrook
The New York Festivals® Radio Awards
- Personal Lives Podcast, Silver award, CPR’s "On Something," Ann Marie Awad, Brad Turner, Rebekah Romberg, Curtis Fox, Rachel Estabrook, Kevin Dale
- Best Regularly Scheduled Talk Program, Bronze award, CPR's "Colorado Matters," Ryan Warner, Carl Bilek, Michael Elizabeth Sakas, Ben Markus, Michael Hughes