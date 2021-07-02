Recent Awards

2021

Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)

These entries now advance to the national Murrow competition.

The Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health Reporting from the National Press Foundation

According to the National Press Foundation, the Mattingly Award recognizes exemplary journalism that illuminates and advances the understanding of mental health issues and treatments for the illness. Boyce won the award in recognition of his audio documentary “The Long Lonely Lake,” published as a bonus episode of CPR’s podcast “Back from Broken.” “The Long Lonely Lake” details Boyce’s own mental breakdown and his journey back to health.

The Society of Professional Journalists Top of the Rockies Awards

Awards for CPR News (Extra Large-Newsroom Category)

Awards for Denverite (Medium Newsroom Category)

Colorado Broadcasters Association

Awards of Excellence

Certificates of Merit

Best News Coverage of a Single Event, CPR’s coverage of the spread of the East Troublesome Fire, CPR News team

Best Mini-Documentary or Series (public radio stations only), Monet Mondays, Monika Vischer, Karla Walker, CPR Classical Team

2020

Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)

The Associated Press Television and Radio Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie® Award

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation awarded CPR reporter Jenny Brundin a Gracie® Award (News Feature - Radio Non-Commercial Local) for her work on the "Teens Under Stress" series. The Gracies® have honored individual achievement and exemplary programming created by, for and about women in all facets of media and entertainment for 45 years.

The Society of Professional Journalists - Colorado Chapter

The Colorado Broadcasters Association

Awards:

Certificates of Merit:

Best News Feature, Report or Series, CPR reports on bike safety in Colorado, Nathaniel Minor, Kate Schimel

Best News Special or Public Affairs Special, CPR’s Climate Change Variety Hour, Ryan Warner, Grace Hood, Matt Herz

Best Radio Podcast, CPR’s Since Columbine, Nathaniel Minor, Andrea Dukakis, Rachel Estabrook

The New York Festivals® Radio Awards