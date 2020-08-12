As school districts across Colorado make adjustments to plans for the upcoming academic year, parents are faced with choosing the right learning environment for their children.
More News From Southern Colorado
- Welcome to the new home of KRCC.org. We’ve made some changes, improved a bunch of the behind-the-scenes technology, and we’re ready to share the new website with you.
- Today on Nature’s Neighborhood, Susan Davies of the Trails and Open Space Coalition talks about a few ways to venture through Colorado Springs’ connected park system. We’re going to head into Old Colorado City and check out three historic parks, starting with the newly renovated Bancroft Park.
- The Downtown Partnership’s Art on the Streets program in Colorado Springs starts this Friday with a program engaging with issues of power and public space. Artist Nikki Pike recruited local poets, dancers and artists to create 8-minute pieces reflecting on social and economic justice.
- Protesters in Pueblo have gathered every Sunday for more than a month at a statue of Christopher Columbus. Long revered by Italian Americans, Columbus is also seen as opening the doors to the brutalities of colonization.
- Monday marks the one-year anniversary of De’Von Bailey’s death. Bailey was a Black Colorado Springs teenager who was shot and killed by police.
- Today on Nature’s Neighborhood, Susan Davies of the Trails and Open Space Coalition shares information about two urban hikes in Colorado Springs. Sondermann Park Loop is nice, easy and family-friendly. The creek-side trail follows little streams and provides plenty of shade. You can follow it to a ridge with great views.
- Join artists and friends in their studios, their homes, yards, basements and their corner of the world with the on going Smokebrush Foundation For the Arts Interplanetary Art Club. Share vision, processes, farming tips, and big ideas.
- Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler visited the Colorado Smelter Superfund site in Pueblo on Monday, July 27. Some 1,900 south Pueblo properties were potentially affected by lead and arsenic left behind by a silver smelter that shut down in 1908.