Incarcerated Teens Struggle With Higher Rates of Mental Health Issues. This Is How One Teen Found His Way Through

If you are in crisis, or are looking for mental health services for you or someone you know, call the Colorado Crisis Services hotline. Call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak with a trained counselor or professional. Counselors are also available at walk-in locations or online to chat between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Khamal ended up in jail over and over again — four times in total.

By 17, he was fulltime in the juvenile justice system and couldn’t see a way out.

“I had nothing keeping me going,” he said.

Then, he found out he’d be a father.

“It changed a lot for me because I knew if I didn’t change, I couldn’t be there for my son,” he said.

Not long after, he left the detention center for the last time and entered Third Way. He was at one of its residential facilities when his son was born. He received a 48-hour pass to see the birth.

“When I first saw him, I honestly cried,” he said. “The number one thing in life is my son. My son comes first over everything. The reason I’m doing so well is my son.”

He began to progress more quickly. He transferred to Lincoln, the last house and phase of Third Way where he had more freedoms, like access to a cell phone and to jobs.

He still had to check in with a case manager regularly and turn in his cell phone at night.

Still, every once in a while, someone would find out about his record and they’d act differently towards him.

“It’s hard for me to talk about my charges,” Khamal said. “I used to be what my papers show but I’m not anymore.”

Legally, he does not have to disclose because his charges are juvenile offenses, but it was important for him to not be ashamed of his past.

As the end of his program loomed, Khamal struggled to figure out his path.

Khamal waited for weeks for his parole hearing. If granted, he would be able to get his own apartment.

First, the hearing got pushed back. Then, after he was able to leave Lincoln on parole, his application for an apartment was denied because his income wasn’t high enough and he couldn’t find a cosigner.

Then, he quit his job at Home Depot because it wasn’t giving him enough hours. He made the switch to ARC Thrift Stores doing donations, making $11.50 an hour full-time. That meant riding the bus for more than an hour to get to work and see his son.

“It’s tiring but it’s money,” he said.

One study found that after six months of reentering the community, less than half of returning juveniles were employed or in school. When they are employed, it’s less likely for these young people to have high-paying jobs, because they are likely to not have as much employment history or academic preparation compared to their peers who were not confined.

But eventually, it came together. He got his apartment, and is seeing his son more.

Khamal’s dreaming of the future these days: He plans to go to college, maybe Colorado State University at Pueblo, and play football. He played for three high school teams before he stopped going to school.

The first picture of Khamal as a baby features him holding a football, and he dreams of going pro.

But if that can’t happen, he said he’d be happy being a coroner.

“When I was in school, biology was the only class I was actually attending,” Khamal said, laughing.

He’ll be able to get help on rent until he’s 23. Both the Division of Housing and Brothers Redevelopment will contribute to his rent.

He’s back looking for a job, but this time around, he said he didn’t feel the need to talk about his charges because he’s moved on. In the meantime, he is the primary caretaker while his son’s mother goes to work during the day.

“I wish that he has everything I didn’t have,” Khamal said. “I just don’t want him to want for anything, I want to make sure he has so he doesn’t feel like he has to go do what I did.”

He will be done with parole in August.