King Princess Is Rock And Roll, Baby

Q: Since the album Cheap Queen and its release last fall, has it been difficult for you to perform those songs live?

MS: It isn’t difficult, but it is challenging to confront feelings that you felt in a place of true darkness, and now kids are singing them. You want to be the person that makes it okay to feel pain; however, you want to protect your own mental health.

Q: Your social media is also another way that allows you to connect personally with your fans.

MS: I feel like on my social media all I have to offer is humor. I know I’m super politicized because I’m gay, but I just wanna be funny. You see people on the internet complaining about there issues, but that’s not for me. I’m not really interested in the internet’s opinion on my feelings, so that’s where their music comes in.

My music is a great place to figure out how I’m feeling. That’s a huge part of why I like being vulnerable in my songs and not on social media because I find it to be more real when you’re like, “Here’s something I made from this pain. Please take what you will from it. I’m not here to explain it, but I’m here to deliver it.”

Q: Do you feel like what you’re doing is helping to normalize queerness in pop?

MS: For sure. All these pop and rock gods throughout history are always presenting queer. What made it so insanely accessible and also jarring is when you’re playing with gender or sexuality on stage, and in performance you get something that’s really magical. I think that’s what’s really being tapped into right now. People are recognizing that that perspective is valid. They didn’t want to think about the sex part before.

Q: What advice do you have for queer artists just starting out in their music journey?

MS: You have to realize how profitable you are first. This is the perfect time to know yourself. You have to know your worth on a business level which is a hard thing to conceptualize because when you talk about identity it can feel really heartless and soul-less, but it’s not.

As long as you’re surrounded by people who understand the grander reason for you doing this is because you love art then you’re allowed to sell yourself. I think we should stop telling people that it’s all about the “heart” and the “music.” No, b----, It’s about knowing your worth. How much is your gay art right now in social and monetary value? Right now, it’s really high because we have finally been given a platform.

King Princess will do a short tour supporting The Strokes, and then start a European tour opening for Harry Styles this spring.