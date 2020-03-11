Want Challah No Colorado Bear Can Resist? You’ll Find It In ‘Shalom On The Range’

Challah holds a special place in the pantheon of bread. The simple Kosher loaf is usually braided and a staple of many Jewish celebrations and holidays. Bears love it too.

“It’s a bear with good taste,” joked Jason Cordova, the husband of Savannah Rivka Powell, of Aurora.

And for good reason. Powell’s honey challah is jazzed up with thinly-sliced candied ginger which she said, “adds a bit of sweet and a bit of spicy.” One year when she made it for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, the loaf was particularly huge. Which meant leftovers. Which a friend took home, but left in the backseat of their car. Which is where the bear found it after they broke in.

So, rest assured, the honey challah recipe you find in “Shalom on the Range: A Roundup of Recipes and Jewish Traditions From Colorado Kitchens” is local bear-approved. A Jewish nursing home put the deliciously titled cookbook together in 1997 and Powell later got it as a gift.

“A friend of mine bought it at a used book sale from the Denver Public Library,” she said.

Ryan Warner/CPR News A well-used copy of "Shalom on the Range" sits on the counter in Savannah Rivka Powell's kitchen.

Cordova and Powell moved in practiced choreography around their modest, charming kitchen as they make the recipe once again. They use whole wheat flour because, they say, it sounds healthier. “And then you can sprinkle something on top. I like poppy seeds,” Powell added.

Cordova is descended from Ute and Tewa and didn’t grow up Jewish. He’s been “really happy to learn about these traditions through Savannah.” The couple said they’ve brought this challah to the feast that follows a teepee ceremony — where it has been a hit.

The couple has yet to try many of the other recipes in “Shalom on the Range.” There are two for challah bread pudding. The “really fancy one” has mascarpone cream, Powell noted. There’s a lot of local charm in the cookbook’s pages, like recipes for Boulder Broccoli Casserole, Red Rocks Potatoes, Denver Chocolate Cake and Palisade Fall Fruit Salad.

Honey Twist Challah