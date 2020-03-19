Stuck Inside: Many Playlists to Entertain During Social Distancing
Whether you're deep cleaning, meditating, dancing it out, hanging with your loved ones--there's a soundtrack to your social distancing. The Indie Staff has compiled Spotify playlists full of some tunes to fit the many phases of being stuck inside.
Stream the Spotify playlists below and make sure to follow us for future playlists on Spotify!
Our lives have all changed...
