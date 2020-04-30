Lost In Yesterday: Remembering Our Last Live Music Experience In ‘The Before Time’
Remember the thrill of live music? It wasn't all that long ago – maybe longer for some than for others – that this was something many of us could experience from time to time. Some of us were lucky enough to experience it a lot, so much so that the old and jaded part of us made leaving the house at night after a day's work seem like a huge obstacle. The absurdity! But once we were there, out at the show, among the people and sensory onslaught of lights and music, it was nearly always more than worth the effort. It nearly always met expectations and then some, and we'd stumble out of the venue weary, often sweaty, but buoyed and ready to take on more life.
I don't know about you, but I'm never going to take those kinds of nights for granted ever again. Right now I would be grateful for the chance to stand in line for four hours like I did to catch PJ Harvey at the Fillmore three years ago. What a trade, what a no-brainer! None of us at this point have much of an idea when things are going to go back to normal, if they ever will completely. Some experts have even suggested a much longer possibility than any of us ever imagined. Gulp. In the meantime, fans and artists alike will need to be creative (as we've already seen with the multitude of content being created online). Lean into the music, support the artists, labels, venues, and record stores you love in whatever way you can, and let's all come out the other side of this together.
We're curious to know: what was your last live music experience before, you know, the Big Long Now? What was memorable about it? E-mail us at insidetrack@cprmail.org.
_______________________________________
Our staff reflects back:
Orville Peck with Lucero - 1/25/2020, Mission Ballroom
Orville Peck's first show in Denver to a near sold-out audience opening for Lucero at Mission Ballroom was my last show. - Alisha Sweeney
Y La Bamba with Combo Chimbita, San Cha - 2/28/2020, Slim's (San Francisco)
My last live show fue mágica, with a lineup that included San Cha, Combo Chimbita and Y La Bamba (pictured) at the closed-now-for-good Slim's. - Bruce Trujillo
Atmosphere - 1/14/2020, Metro (Chicago)
A packed house on a weeknight in the middle of January in Chicago isn’t terribly common... but Atmosphere was an exception a few months back. - Jason Thomas
Thundercat - 3/12/2020, Ogden Theatre
I caught Thundercat at the Ogden right before shows were getting canceled. The show itself was next level artistry with a beautiful and manic vibe throughout the performance. However, by that point I’d already developed a sort of anxiety from being in such close proximity to other people that I had to leave the sold-out show early. - Jessi Whitten
Ezra Furman with Kelley Stoltz - 2/22/20, Bluebird Theater
Ezra Furman at the Bluebird … Ezra did not disappoint in the delivery of raw energy exposing insecurities with chords that undoubtedly lift you up. The encore was about 4 songs, too, and they covered The Clash's "Police on my Back." It was exhausting in the best way. - Katie Bradley
New Pornographers with Diane Coffee - 2/15/20, Gothic Theatre
I attended the New Pornographers at the Gothic Theater. Openers Diane Coffee warmed the crowd nicely with their typical high energy set. - Kendall Smith
Seratones with Kiltro - 2/29/20, Washington's (Fort Collins)
What a show! - Willobee Carlan
Neoma with Mandy Groves - 2/28/20, Marquis Theater
I loved this show because so many people from the local Colorado music scene came out to support their fellow musicians. It was like a mini reunion. - Demi Harvey
DeVotchKa with Kiltro and Banshee Tree - 12/31/19, Bluebird Theater
A DeVotchKa show is celebratory in any case, so to see them on New Year's Eve was perhaps the DeVotchKa-est experience possible, replete with confetti cannons and dancers. Needless to say, 2020 hardly deserved such an intro. - Jeremy Petersen
