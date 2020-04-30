Lost In Yesterday: Remembering Our Last Live Music Experience In ‘The Before Time’

Remember the thrill of live music? It wasn't all that long ago – maybe longer for some than for others – that this was something many of us could experience from time to time. Some of us were lucky enough to experience it a lot, so much so that the old and jaded part of us made leaving the house at night after a day's work seem like a huge obstacle. The absurdity! But once we were there, out at the show, among the people and sensory onslaught of lights and music, it was nearly always more than worth the effort. It nearly always met expectations and then some, and we'd stumble out of the venue weary, often sweaty, but buoyed and ready to take on more life.

I don't know about you, but I'm never going to take those kinds of nights for granted ever again. Right now I would be grateful for the chance to stand in line for four hours like I did to catch PJ Harvey at the Fillmore three years ago. What a trade, what a no-brainer! None of us at this point have much of an idea when things are going to go back to normal, if they ever will completely. Some experts have even suggested a much longer possibility than any of us ever imagined. Gulp. In the meantime, fans and artists alike will need to be creative (as we've already seen with the multitude of content being created online). Lean into the music, support the artists, labels, venues, and record stores you love in whatever way you can, and let's all come out the other side of this together.



We're curious to know: what was your last live music experience before, you know, the Big Long Now? What was memorable about it? E-mail us at insidetrack@cprmail.org.

_______________________________________



Our staff reflects back:

Orville Peck with Lucero - 1/25/2020, Mission Ballroom

Alisha Sweeney

Orville Peck's first show in Denver to a near sold-out audience opening for Lucero at Mission Ballroom was my last show. - Alisha Sweeney

Y La Bamba with Combo Chimbita, San Cha - 2/28/2020, Slim's (San Francisco)