The New Sounds Of Protest And Hope

As technology evolves, so does protest. Awareness of George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers could only inspire an international grassroots movement because a teenager, Darnella Frazier, decided to record his arrest using her phone and post it to social media. Activists are organizing marches and rallies on Twitter and Instagram, even as they warn participants to be careful of surveillance on those platforms. And the protests have continued, at least in part, because people are documenting beatings, the use of tear gas and other actions by enforcers in real time, sharing the growing movement's message that police brutality is its own pandemic that must be consistently tracked and contained.

The music of protest is also changing, with technology as the main agent. Community building and mutual aid take place through mobile devices and headphones as protesters keep moving and some attempt to maintain social distance. Users on TikTok have resurrected Childish Gambino's 2018 hit "This is America" as a meme-driven anthem. Dancers from Puerto Rico to New York and beyond are claiming spaces the size of a million phone screens. Beyond the rallies, stars are sharing everything from heartfelt improvised verses (here's one from LL Cool J) to incendiary singles (YG's "FTP") on Instagram, Bandcamp and YouTube, or throwing away long-considered marketing plans to get urgent missives to listeners now. Longtime collaborators have sent verses through cyberspace to make songs, like Terrace Martin's "Pig Feet," that will surely make 2020 year-end lists.

Perhaps more importantly, as popular music seeks to relocate its wellsprings, artists are creating their own anthems, many raw and deeply uncompromising, and sharing them as soon as their hearts, minds and voices generate them. Some efforts, like the plaintive song of 12-year-old Keedron Bryant and the solo rendition of "America the Beautiful" by clarinetist Anthony McGill, have reached large audiences. Others serve smaller communities. All show how the hierarchies of political organizing, and of popular music, are shifting.

Below is a partial record of music released in the past week answering this historic moment. In another week, this list will likely be doubled, tripled. In recent years, the question is protest music still relevant has been raised in many public conversations. After this week, may it never again be asked.

Kimya Dawson, "At the Seams"