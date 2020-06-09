10 Songs That Tell Stories Of The Black Experience

It has been a long week and a half. Black Lives Matter protesters have taken to the streets not only in Denver but all over the world after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.



While people use their voices to speak up, others seek to understand this moment and the long history that has led up to it. Whether you want to read about the black experience or listen to people of all colors and creeds share their perspectives, now is the time to expand your horizon and educate yourself.

We have compiled a playlist of modern black musicians whose music powerfully tells their story and their experiences. These songs, which range from R&B to Dance to Rap, are black stories of joy, love, police brutality and hope.



These 10 songs are just the beginning. When you're ready for the next level, you can explore this 50-song Spotify playlist.

Blood Orange, "Charcoal Baby"

"Show up as you are, without judgment, without ridicule, without fear or violence or policing or containment," a faceless Janet Mock tells us at the beginning of the video. Speaking to the souls of black listeners from every spectrum, Blood Orange's "Negro Swan" album is a beautiful compilation of stories.

Blood Orange, AKA Dev Hynes, described the album as "an exploration into my own and many types of black depression, an honest look at the corners of black existence, and the ongoing anxieties of queer/people of color."