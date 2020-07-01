The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring July 2020

Another month of the coronavirus pandemic has not stopped the Colorado music scene from delivering inspiring music. This month we find local artists taking risks and exploring new musical paths.



Michelle Rocqet of Denver pop band The Milk Blossoms debuts a solo project. Colorado Springs native Joseph Lamar has a new enchanting single "Paradise 1." Lamar also appears on the new summertime track "Lasso" by Seth Evans, better known as Paul Babe.



Nuancer brings the summertime vibes with new electropop jams as does emerging Loveland singer/songwriter ENZI. The new single "Outside" by Foevabeatz is a laid back track for summer evenings featuring local hip-hop royalty Koo Qua. The inventor of eco hip-hop DJ Cavem also joins this month's roster and his latest release comes with a packet of seeds so you can plant some vegetables!



Rock out with Fort Collins' Plasma Canvas, the self-proclaimed "LOUDEST, GAYEST BAND IN THE WORLD" and we feature another northern Colorado duo, the playful indie youngsters Orca Welles.



Discover new artists MODA, which is Spanish for fashion, and Jessica Jimenez. Well-known singer-songwriter John Statz has also returned with a new full-length album and we will highlight a few touching tracks this month too!



Last, we take some time to check in with our artists and ask how their lives have been affected during this historical moment of coronavirus and Black Lives Matter. CPR and Indie 102.3 are committed to equity, access and social justice.

Meet July's picks:

DJ Cavem

Paul Winner

Hometown: Denver



Formed: 2007



Latest Release: "BIOMIMICZ," Self-Release, 2019



About: When DJ Cavem coined the term eco-hip hop in 2007, he didn’t know it would sprout into a global movement. His mission to rap about climate change, food justice and plant-based foods spread far beyond his Denver hometown. Having performed at the Obama White House and been featured in Oprah Magazine and on the Rachael Ray Show, Dr. Ietef “DJ Cavem” Vita became known as more than just a rapper — but an activist, educator and vegan chef.



Now, several years after the release of "The Produce Section," his award-winning album that fused hip hop with lessons on eco-friendliness, Cavem has shifted his focus to new material. His latest project, "BIOMIMICZ", has been released as an album/seed pack to get people involved and spur listeners into action.

“I wanted this album to become an experience,” he explained. “I want people to understand that one of the best ways to make an impact on the environment is being more conscious of what we eat and understanding that our everyday food choices impact the environment in a positive or negative way.”

Raised in Denver’s Five Points district, often referred to as the Harlem of the West, Cavem became a vegan at 14. He said he felt a calling to speak about these issues in his songs, “especially since most of the neighborhoods considered food deserts" were where people of color live.

Since then Cavem has traveled the world as both a performing artist and an educator. He’s shared the stage with Nick Jonas, Public Enemy, 2 Chainz, Questlove, Wyclef Jean, among others.

Released during International Compost Week, "BIOMIMICZ" is a precursor to a full-length album. It’s being issued as a seed pack — kale, arugula and beets — to be planted right away. Come harvest, the full-length album will be packed with recipes on how to prepare meals with those vegetables.

“Factory farms have destroyed the Amazon rainforest. Pesticides and herbicides have destroyed our soil and microorganisms and contaminated our water. Our oceans are becoming acidic and we are losing the coral reefs. I hope my lyrics will inspire and educate. And I hope the seeds will be planted, literally.”



