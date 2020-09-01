The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring for Latin Heritage Month September 2020

We're dedicating this month's Local 303 to Latin Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 - Oct. 15. It was first established in the 1960s under President Lyndon Johnson as a week to celebrate and honor the history of Latin culture, and in 1988 it became recognized as a month-long event.



The contributions by Latin artists and bands from Colorado can be heard every hour throughout the month as we share some of our state's most recognized artists. This group ranges from familiar names like iZCALLi and 2MX2 to emerging voices Eric & Kah Li and The Mañanas. The latter band is a side-project of Danny Pauta from Neoma who is originally from Ecuador.



We also welcome Pueblo's Inaiah Lujan, a solo artist who is also known for his work in bands like The Haunted Windchimes and Mike Clark and the Sugar Sounds. Colorado Springs native Nina de Freitas returns to the Local 303 as well as rising pop singers Jessica Jimenez and Lolita. The local music scene is very collaborative and Lolita is also a part of 2MX2.



Los Mocochetes and Cikatriz bring influences from Mexico while Pink Hawks and Don Chicharrón draw musical inspirations from all over Latin America.



For more Latin music exploration, listen weekly to Especial on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. The program focuses on new, independent, and local Latin music, with a mix of rock, hip-hop, pop, and traditional styles from around the Americas, hosted by Bruce Trujillo.

Meet September's picks:

2MX2

Kreeative Hearts

Hometown: Denver & Zacatecas, Mexico



Formed: 2MX2 began in 2012 but the current band came together in 2019.



Latest Release: "Elevator" feat. Aja Black of The Reminders , self released, Aug. 27, 2020



About: The Denver-based Latino pop/hip-hop group comes from a legacy of battle rapping and cipher slinging. They're now radio friendly up-and-comers who are sounding off without losing an ounce of their bravado.



Comprised of rappers Juice El Tio Hugo and O1 along with singer Lolita and producer DMD, 2MX2 have captured a widely dynamic cohesion within their sound. Their sonic backbone, DMD, boasts production credits with Bone Thugz n Harmony, Dizzy Wright and Ying Yang Twins. Juice El Tio Hugo and O1 effortlessly trade verses, reminiscent of their days as battle rappers and Lolita, a rising singer in her own right, provides the icing on the cake — the Fergie if you will, to the band’s Black Eyed Peas.



2MX2 thrive in creating content that focuses on identity and fostering community. Their involvement with local youth groups and their outreach with school programs, pushing diversity within the arts, seeks to extend that vision.



Kori Hazel of 303 Magazine says, “2MX2’s well-crafted pop/hip-hop songs cast aside any notion of a language barrier and at the same time embodies the culture in an accessible way."

How has the global pandemic affected you: This global pandemic has forced us to get to know ourselves more than anything. We have not only learned who we truly are and what we truly want to do with our lives as musicians and artists, but it has also taught us the things we need to work on and spend time on.



For example, we learned how precious our art truly is and how we must give it the love and support that it deserves. In March we were rushing to meet our deadline of finishing our album for our record release that was scheduled to happen at Ophelia's alongside Pink Hawks and Los Mocochetes. It felt like we were all rushing to finish a product. When the pandemic hit, it was like a sign from the universe to take our time and make sure we don't rush the art. We decided to shift gears and carefully release each song when we felt it was ready rather than hurry it up just to have it all in an album that may have been put out prematurely.

We took time with each song and have been releasing each song when we felt the world needed it, like our most recent release "Elevator," featuring the beautiful voice of Aja Black of The Reminders, one of our favorite groups from here.

We've all been going through ups and downs like an elevator and we wanted to put a song out that people can relate to right now. This song specifically talks about when Juice (one of the two founding members of 2MX2) became ill with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia in 2010. That was the point when we both decided to go for our dreams full-time and we've been doing that ever since. Those were the early roots of our now dream team band 2MX2. Thankfully, removing stress and doing what we love healed Juice enough to go into remission and be cancer free for the past 9 years.

We decided to release this song now hopefully to inspire a similar path for others who have a dream that maybe they've been putting off for way too long. Now during this pandemic when many of us have had near death experiences due to COVID-19 or any other illness with complications, we can hopefully give this song enough exposure to convince our listeners to do what they love.

Check out the song when you have a moment. It's a beautiful masterpiece that our producer DMD really put his heart and soul into, that we authentically were able to be ourselves in and Aja completed the amazing message with her beautiful voice.

Lastly, the pandemic has shifted our gears to master the art of livestreaming our performances to adapt to the social distancing restrictions the whole world is facing, especially in music. Over the past two months we have been rehearsing and offering free livestreams directly from our website, Facebook and Youtube channels. Thanks to the Juneteenth Music Festival, which our band member Owen Trujillo helped transition to a virtual platform, we've been able to use their livestream channel to provide our fans with a fully interactive livestreamed performance. Our first one was on July 30th and our second was on August 27th, the same day we released our new single.



We hope we can continue to evolve and adapt into this new, hopefully temporary, world post COVID-19 by still being able to connect with our fans through our music. Maybe this is a new beginning, a new way of finally giving our fans a chance to get to know us better than they were able to before. One can only hope for the best nowadays.

