The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring for October 2020

Psychologic & Kid Astronaut

Free People Records (Psychologic) and Peter Noir (Kid Astronaut)

Hometown: Kid Astronaut hails from Outerspace, but is currently based in Denver and Psychologic resides in Louisville, Colo.



Formed: Kid Astronaut landed in your dimension in 2015 and four years earlier Psychologic was born.



Latest Release: "Kenopsia" EP, Free People Records, Aug. 21, 2020



About: Meet the two Colorado collaborators.



First up, a statement from Kid Astronaut, "I am Kid Astronaut, a time- and dimension-traveling musician from an alternate reality. My mission and purpose in this lifetime is to love, create amazing art and help raise the vibration of the planet. In short - I just wanna have a great time."



Psychologic is the creation of Luke Barba, a California native who grew up in Colorado. Equipped with a keen interest in sound design, Luke began making music in 2010, with the goal of exploring his musical imagination to the fullest extent. Having drawn inspiration from heavy bass genres as well as trip-hop and electronic soul, Psychologic has since continued to evolve, resulting in music covering a wide range of styles: beautiful and emotional, dark and heavy, wonky and weird, and beyond. Luke is a classically trained pianist who is currently studying Recording Arts at CU Denver.

What's it like being a musician in 2020: "This current reality we find ourselves in, it's asking a lot of humanity - asking us to grow, to learn, to expand, to forgive. This is a new level of the cosmic video game, but, like all great hero stories, we've been placed here because we can handle it. Musically, there's been a lot of great stuff that has come out as a reflection of COVID, social justice issues, life in general. I personally am excited to keep exploring and creating and seeing what all can come out of this time." -Kid Astronaut.

"I am very fortunate to have spent this pandemic being with my family and working on music; however, this period of time has been very psychologically taxing. The future of the music industry is very uncertain, and with this election, the future of our entire country hangs in the balance. As an electronic musician I can essentially only convey emotions, but if I were speaking on the issues of 2020 through my music I would have it say this: The problems facing the United States should not be considered political in nature. Systemic racism, economic injustice, and climate change are humanitarian issues. We created them, and we can solve them. We need to reinstate our country's commitment to equality, justice, and scientific facts, and from there we can start working on solutions. Black Lives Matter, as do the lives of LGBTQ+, immigrants, and all minorities. The reproductive health of women's bodies matters, and the state of our climate system matters." -Psychologic

Schama Noel

Kori Hazel

Hometown: Orlando, Fla. based in Denver, Colo.



Formed: 2013



Latest Release: "Eternal Feels 2," Self-Released, Feb. 14, 2020



About: Born in Port Au Prince, Haiti to two conservative Christian parents, Noel’s rap aspirations were nearly dead on arrival. Despite his adamancy on not cursing and staying away from sexually explicit material, Noel still couldn’t get his parent’s blessing nor their blind eye. Yet Noel continued onward in secret, filling his teenage years with poetry that evolved into voracious flows that have established him as the artist he is today. Only when he received an invite to perform in Dubai in 2015 did his parents change their tune and finally begin to see his merits.



Noel initially gained a viral profile on Twitter with RapLike, an account dedicated to emulating some of the biggest rappers in the world. He then moved from Orlando, Fla., to Denver, where his own music has rapidly tapped into a large audience. Through it all, Schama Noel has hit his stride.



What's it like being a musician in 2020: "Being a musician in 2020 means reinventing yourself as an artist, taking the time to truly master all aspects of your craft, and finding different ways to keep your audience engaged."



